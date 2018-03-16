Relive how England beat Ireland and France became women's Grand Slam champions
Summary
- France women crowned 2018 Grand Slam champions
- France score six tries as they win 38-3 away to Wales
- Earlier England beat Ireland 33-11 with five tries
- Danielle Waterman becomes England's all-time leading try scorer with her 47th
- Italy host Scotland in the final game of the tournament on Sunday
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Will Wales finish bottom?
It's been a cracking tournament and there's still one game to come, Italy hosting Scotland on Sunday, which could be significant for Wales.
Their defeat tonight means they are level on five points with Italy and Scotland, but are bottom of the table as they have the worst points difference of -116.
Scotland have a points difference of -56, Italy -98.
You can find out on Sunday who will end up with the Wooden Spoon but there's no doubt who the champions are - congratulations France, queens of Europe for 2018.
Full-time - France win the Grand Slam
Wales 3-38 France
...and promptly lose their throw.
France joyously hoof the ball into the stands and get the party started - Les Bleus are the 2018 Grand Slam champions!
Wales 3-38 France
One last hurrah from Wales? They win a penalty and kick to the corner...
Wales 3-38 France
One area Wales have experienced some joy is in the scrum, and a big shove contributes to a poor clearing kick by France.
Wales swing the sledgehammer once, twice, thrice, but France's well-mortared defence holds firm and they turn over possession at the ruck once again.
Yet more frustration for Wales.
Wales 3-38 France
There is a gulf in class between these two sides, and it is reflected on the scoreboard.
France are going to be Grand Slam champions, Wales could end up bottom.
Try (Neisen, missed con Mouliere)
Wales 3-38 France
But when it goes wide... disaster. France turn it over, and although Romane Menager is hauled down on the right, they sweep it left and centre Carla Neisen races over untouched.
Wales 3-33 France
Elinor Snowsill probes from 10 and then does so again. Wales recycle once more, better from the hosts.
Then Sioned Harries hammers away for the umpteenth time.
Wales 3-33 France
Another big carry from number eight Sioned Harries for Wales... and then a prop gets in the way.
Bounced off Amy Evans's shoulder that pass. Not great.
'Pleased to end on a win'
England 33-11 Ireland
England full-back Ellie Kildunne speaking to Sky Sports: "The loss last week against France was disappointing but we brought those lessons into this one and I am pleased to end on a win.
"Everyone is helping me and off the pitch. Katy Daley-Mclean has the grapes out at breakfast telling me where to stand. Whatever help I need these guys give it to me."
England captain Sarah Hunter speaking to Sky Sports: "Ireland made it very tough out there at times. This is the start of our journey to the World Cup in three years time. It was absolutely amazing to see all the support in an area where international women's rugby has not been played before. I hope this is going to the norm from now on."
Converted try (Sochard, con Tremouliere)
Wales 3-33 France
...and over goes the France hooker Agathe Sochard.
Wales 3-26 France
France scent blood. A player up, they kick a penalty into the corner. Here comes the France assault...
Wales 3-26 France
So now it's just the coronation of France that remains - they've got 25 minutes left against Wales.
At the moment there's only one side that looks like scoring in Colwyn Bay, and they're not wearing red...
England 33-11 Ireland
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
England prop and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra analyst Laura Keats: "It wasn't pretty at times but England got back to winning ways and that is what they will have wanted after last week."
Full-time
England 33-11 Ireland
Amber Reed knocks on and that last-minute bit of adventure and England's Six Nations is done.
England 33-11 Ireland
The clock is red. But England are not kicking for touch.
They are going to play it. And from inside their own half.
They want to finish this campaign with a flourish, even if a title is out of the equation.
Converted try (penalty)
Wales 3-26 France
They do - seven points for France and a yellow card for Jaz Joyce. I think we can anoint France Grand Slam champions now.
England 33-11 Ireland
A little bit messy as we reach the closing stages. Loads of turnovers, a lot of energy expended and not a lot of progress made by either side.
Instead the biggest cheers are for the attendance being read out - 6,667 is just shy of a Women's Six Nations record in England - and the announcement of Ellie Kildunne - the England full-back - as player of the match.
Wales 3-19 France
Oops. Caroline Boujard chips ahead, kicks again and Jaz Joyce cannot resist tackling her off the ball.
That's a penalty try for me - do the officials agree?
England 33-11 Ireland
A promising field position for Ireland - set up through replacement scrum-half Ailsa Hughes scampering break - goes to waste as England's big forwards ambush an under-manned ruck.
Replacement
England 33-11 Ireland
England make a change at 10. Katy Daley Mclean departs with Saracens Zoe Harrison given the gig off the bench.
Wales 3-19 France
Wales number eight Sioned Harries drops it into low gear and trucks it up into the heart of the France defence. One, two, three defenders slip off her before she is finally brought to ground.
Wales go wide and... are turned over.
Try - England 33-11 Ireland
Claire Molloy
And Ireland get over for the first time. And it it's straight from the England template.
Claire Molloy is the reargunner with the ball at the back of a bulldozing rolling maul and dots down to stop the scoreline from getting too unflattering.
Wales 3-19 France
It's on!
Back under way in Colwyn Bay and France full-back Jessy Tremouliere spies the chance to fizz a glorious pass out wide over the top of the Wales defence...
...and sends it yards forward as it slips out of her right hand.
Replacements
England 33-6 Ireland
More chopping and changing as Simon Middleton springs his bench.
Sarah Bern comes off with Justin Lucas on, while Vickii Cornborough makes way for the ever-green Rochelle Clark.
Just the 137th cap for the Wasps prop.
Converted try - England 33-6 Ireland
Amber Reed (con Daley-Mclean)
A lovely team try and begins with Ellie Kildunne dancing and darting deep into the Ireland half.
Play switches to the opposite wing via some slick hands and the Ireland defence just runs out of bodies...
Amber Reed strolls round the corner and under the sticks to make the conversion simple.
England 26-6 Ireland
Ireland are chancing their arm as they have to.
But England are set and waiting for their opponents' more expansive plans.
And a bit of fisticuffs, England's Marlie Packer and Leanne Riley are at the centre of it as is Ireland's Lindsay Peat.
All calmed down by the referee without the need for cards.
Replacement
England 26-6 Ireland
A change for England in the second row as Shaunagh Brown replaces the ever-impressive Poppy Cleall.
Converted try - England 26-6 Ireland
Ellie Kildunne (con Daley-Mclean)
Nine in nine now for the 18-year-old full-back Ellie Kildunne.
She looks the absolute business as well.
A lovely hint of a pass before she hits the burners instead and steams through a gap between Megan Williams and Hannah Tyrrell to score from 15 metres out.
Katy Daley-Mclean lands some bonus ball points from way out on the touchline.
Half-time
Wales 3-19 France
France are 40 minutes from the Grand Slam. Wales woke up after a slow start but struggled to get on the board, before France showed them how to take their chances.
England 19-6 Ireland
Katy Daley-Mclean with another finely measured grubber kick in behind the Ireland defence.
It is panic stations for the visitors with Ellie Kildunne buzzing around like a pub-garden wasp.
But Louise Galvin keeps calm and carries upfield.
Try (Tremouliere, Tremouliere missed con)
Wales 3-19 France
Live texter's curse...
Suddenly the Welsh are falling off tackles and when France go wide, Jessy Tremouliere is left with a one on one and she finishes in style. France another step closer to a Grand Slam - Wales to a potential Wooden Spoon.
Wales 3-14 France
Back come France... but in goes Jess Kavanagh-Williams, the north Walian winning a fine turnover at the breakdown. Wales looking much livelier in attack and defence at the moment.
Replacement
England 19-6 Ireland
A shuffle of the half-back pack.
Leanne Riley is on at scrum-half for England.
Penalty (Wilkins)
Wales 3-14 France
And the hosts are on the board, Robyn Wilkins knocking over the penalty to reward sustained Welsh pressure.
England 19-6 Ireland
Ireland are trying to play their way out of their own 22m. Good ball retention and hands in the face of a fast advancing defence.
A change of tack. Boot meets ball, sending play downfield.
Ireland chase hard, but infringe when they get there.
Penalty England and the hosts punt back down into the England half.
Wales 0-14 France
After their slow start Wales have enjoyed the best of the past 15 minutes but as Kerin Lake tries to release Jaz Joyce, France knock on. Penalty shot for Wales.
England 19-6 Ireland
Another chance for England to start the car on a rolling maul.
Nope, they flip to the backs.
Ellie Kildunne is enveloped in a double duvet of a tackle, but the ball had already gone forward from Katy Daley-Mclean's pass.
A promising position goes begging for England.
England 19-6 Ireland
Danielle Waterman up to within 15, 10, 5... just denied!
The ball is knocked out of the England wing's hands just as she is poised to splash down.
But England are well on the front foot in their search for a potentially killer blow early in the second half.
Wales 0-14 France
Better from Wales as they pin France back in their 22, but they cannot force an opening and a penalty enables Caroline Drouin to clear the French lines.
Replacement
England 19-6 Ireland
A change for England and Bristol's Amber Reed has sneaked on. Not quite sure who for yet...