Relive how England beat Ireland and France became women's Grand Slam champions

It's been a cracking tournament and there's still one game to come, Italy hosting Scotland on Sunday, which could be significant for Wales.

Their defeat tonight means they are level on five points with Italy and Scotland, but are bottom of the table as they have the worst points difference of -116.

Scotland have a points difference of -56, Italy -98.

You can find out on Sunday who will end up with the Wooden Spoon but there's no doubt who the champions are - congratulations France, queens of Europe for 2018.