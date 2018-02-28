Listen: Saturday’s Premiership rugby

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Exeter v Saracens - BBC Radio Devon
  2. Gloucester v Newcastle - BBC Radio Gloucester and BBC Newcastle
  3. Northampton v Sale Sharks - BBC Radio Northampton
  4. All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT