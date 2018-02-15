Listen: Saturday's domestic rugby union
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Bath v Sale Sharks from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Gloucester v Wasps from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Play audio Harlequins v Newcastle Falcons from BBC Newcastle
RTL
Summary
- Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints (13:30 GMT) - BBC Radio Devon
- Bath v Sale Sharks (14:30 GMT) - BBC Radio Bristol
- Gloucester v Wasps (14:30 GMT) - BBC Radio Coventry & Warwickshire
- Harlequins v Newcastle (14:30 GMT) - BBC Radio Newcastle