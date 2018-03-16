Catch-up: Women's Six Nations - Italy v Scotland

The growing popularity of women's rugby in the UK can be seen through the success of the England team at the 2014 World Cup.

It is incredibly popular at universities, and women's rugby clubs around the country are always looking for enthusiastic players and the next new pool of talent.

Rugby union is also accessible for women and girls at the opposite ends of the age spectrum.

Children from as young as primary school age can learn discipline and teamwork as well as build up a great network of friends.

Veteran leagues, meanwhile, are played throughout the UK and are always looking for new players, while walking rugby offers a non-contact version for the over-50s, with increasing numbers of clubs now offering sessions.

Whether young or old, find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.