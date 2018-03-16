Catch-up: Women's Six Nations - Italy v Scotland

Scotland head to the Stadio Plebiscito to face Italy with both sides looking to back up impressive away victories last weekend to leave the Championship on a high.
Scotland, fresh from their 15-12 win in Ireland, head to Italy for the final weekend of the Women's Six Nations with the hosts having beaten Wales 22-15 in Wales last time out.
The two teams are both level on five points after one win each in the Championship to date with the winner likely to secure fourth spot in the Championship.
Get Inspired: Play your part in the growth of women's rugby
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
The growing popularity of women's rugby in the UK can be seen through the success of the England team at the 2014 World Cup.
It is incredibly popular at universities, and women's rugby clubs around the country are always looking for enthusiastic players and the next new pool of talent.
Rugby union is also accessible for women and girls at the opposite ends of the age spectrum.
Children from as young as primary school age can learn discipline and teamwork as well as build up a great network of friends.
Veteran leagues, meanwhile, are played throughout the UK and are always looking for new players, while walking rugby offers a non-contact version for the over-50s, with increasing numbers of clubs now offering sessions.
Preview: Italy v Scotland
