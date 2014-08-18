Lizzie Simmonds competes in the 200m backstroke final

European Championships

Summary

  1. Click the Play button or use the 'Live Coverage' tab to watch the event (All times BST)
  2. Chris Walker-Hebborn takes Gold in the 100m backstroke final
  3. Ben Proud wins Bronze in the 50m butterfly final
  4. Fran Halsall wins Bronze in the 50m butterfly final
  5. Adam Peaty wins Gold and Ross Murdoch takes Silver in the 100m breaststroke final
  6. Lizzie Simmonds wins Silver in the 200m backstroke final
  7. Great Britain win Gold in the Mixed Medley relay with a world record 3:44.02