European Championships
Summary
- Click the Play button or use the 'Live Coverage' tab to watch the event (All times BST)
- Chris Walker-Hebborn takes Gold in the 100m backstroke final
- Ben Proud wins Bronze in the 50m butterfly final
- Fran Halsall wins Bronze in the 50m butterfly final
- Adam Peaty wins Gold and Ross Murdoch takes Silver in the 100m breaststroke final
- Lizzie Simmonds wins Silver in the 200m backstroke final
- Great Britain win Gold in the Mixed Medley relay with a world record 3:44.02