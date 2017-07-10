Murray v Paire - Centre Court
Check out the latest order of play/live scores, results and live coverage
- Andy Murray (GB) 7-6 Benoit Paire (Fra)
- Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) v Roger Federer (Swi)
- Ana Konjuh (Cro) 2-6 3-6 Venus Williams (US)
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance and Amy Lofthouse
All times stated are UK
Murray 7-6 6-4 2-2 Paire
Murray on serve, the third set still on serve. Which player is more focused now after that latest dispute?
Murray. He holds to love.
Watch Muller's 'exquisite touch'
Gilles Muller with an "exquisite touch" to set up his break point over Rafa on the way to taking the first set.
*Raonic 1-3 Zverev
There's a genuinely great meeting of players over on court two right now.
Last year's finalist Milos Raonic is taking on bright young thing Alexander Zverev. It's Zverev who has made the first blow, breaking Raonic's serve early on. You can watch it over here.
Murray 7-6 6-4 1-2 Paire
Boris Becker
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
It wasn't a game-changing mistake, but Murray did have a point.
Murray 7-6 6-4 1-2 Paire
More arguing with the umpire from Andy Murray during the changeover. A replay shows that the serve he wanted to challenge was indeed out.
Let it go...
Murray 7-6 6-4 1-2 Paire
'I challenged immediately!'
Another row between player and umpire, this time it's Andy Murray who is left annoyed by the man in the chair. He challenged a serve, the umpire acknowledged it, but Murray then asked for a ball to prepare for the next point. At that point the umpire said 'it's all or nothing' and overruled it.
Bizarre. Murray is not a happy man and Paire takes advantage to go 40-0 up in double-quick time. And then throws in a double fault. But still holds.
Nadal 3-6 Muller
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Another significant stat from that 2005 meeting between Nadal and Muller here at Wimbledon is this: it remains the Luxembourg leftie's only win against the 15-time Slam champ.
In fact, he's not even taken a set off the Spaniard since. Until now that is...
Game and first set - Muller
Nadal 3-6 Muller
Now then.
Gilles Muller has served his way to a first set win over Rafa Nadal. It's the first time since the Australian Open final against Federer that Rafa has dropped a set. That's 10 matches and 28 sets ago...
A look at the stats show it's Muller's big serves that are outfoxing the Spaniard.
Murray 7-6 6-4 1-1 Paire
This drop-shot obsession is going to be the end of Benoit Paire. What was that? Poor selection and execution, way wide.
Andy Murray gifted a point on his serve. 30-30, gifted another as Paire drifts long. Gifted the game.
Murray 7-6 6-4 0-1 Paire
Paire serves first in the third set. At the start of the second set he had a crazy 10 minutes where he was all over the place. Let's see what he's doing now.
He's holding easily, that's what.
Murray 7-6 6-4 Paire
Tim Henman
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 live
I don't think Murray is playing particularly well but he's still winning - that's a good sign.
When I look at Federer and Nadal - they've been playing at a high level.
Murray hasn't had the consistency and level of play.
There are positive signs, but there needs to be an improvement.
Murray 7-6 6-4 Paire
You can't see Benoit Paire winning three sets from here, can you?No. No you cannot.
David Law
Radio 5 live commentator
That challenge from Paire must be the worst I've ever seen. 'I know it is six-feet long but I am going to challenge anyway'.
Nadal 2-5 Muller
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Muller presses his thumb on his middle finger and index finger, raising his right hand to the air when that first break point goes begging following the intervention of the net cord. The sort of gesture Michael Corleone makes in The Godfather when he's angry.
Moments later he is gesturing again... a vigorous shake of the left fist. This time it is a jubilant one.
A few concerned yelps of 'Come on Rafa!' are heard.
Game and second set
Murray 7-6 6-4 Paire
Paire has a fourth break point of the game - got to be taking these chances - and he challenges a Murray backhand which looked close to the line...
It's in. Plumb on the line. Deuce.
Paire drives into the net and now we have set-point Murray. Taken!
*Nadal 2-5 Muller
Some good statty knowledge from New York Times tennis man Ben Rothenberg...
Murray hits back with backhand winner
Andy Murray snatches a point with an impressive backhand winner, cementing his lead in the second set against Benoit Paire.
Muller breaks against Nadal
Nadal 2-4 Muller*
Ooh. Gilles Muller has taken a big old chunk of points out of Rafa Nadal's second serve.
The first break of the match has gone the Luxembourg man's way. And Nadal - say it quietly - has been rattled by it, a couple of forehands going long as Muller forced his way into the lead.
Wimbledon quarter-finals
Here's how the women's draw looks for the last eight:
Some absolute belters in prospect there.
Murray 7-6 5-4 Paire
Murray serving for the second set. Paire, unorthodox I think it's fair to say, chooses that moment to find two great shots to go 0-30.
Can he break back? Murray needs a first serve. Gets one, and gets the point.
But Paire brings up a brace of break points with a backhand winner, Murray now looking a bit laboured out there. Is he hurt?
Paire loops one wide, a waste, and Murray then converts a smash to bring up deuce and the loudest cheer of the day!
'Come on Andddyyy!!' is the cry, followed by the canned sitcom laugh which is the soundtrack of Centre Court so often.
Another break point comes as Paire lashes a backhand down the line. Saved by another huge smash...
Deuce
Watch Halep's winning moment
Simona Halep saw three match points go begging but the second seed triumphed in the end against Victoria Azarenka. She will meet Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals.
*Nadal 2-3 Muller
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
This is a match-up between two of the most in-form players on the men's tour. Rafa Nadal, well, you know all about him. He won the French Open and has since breezed through the Wimbledon draw.
Gilles Muller maybe less so. The 34-year-old from Luxembourg has won more matches on grass than anybody this year. Eleven matches, 10 wins.
However... he has lost his past 22 matches against a top five player. That wretched run stretches back to September 2008.
Murray 7-6 5-4 Paire
Boris Becker
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
Ever since he fell down and asked for the trainer it was going south for Paire.
The trainer was going to treat him, but his knee was fine.
Murray breaks!
Murray 7-6 5-4 Paire
Great shot from Andy Murray! Stepping in from the baseline, hip high and double handed winner fizzing past Paire.
Paire is in a pained heap on the floor again as he is rag dolled from side to side by the athleticism and dexterity of Murray. He needs a hand getting up, Murray has three break points and needs one. Paire volleys wide, wild.
Murray 7-6 4-4 Paire
More spin than a party political conference as both players trade drop shots, Paire slides in to reach one and has a friction burn on his knee. Aaahhh that stings. He's going to soldier one but you can almost smell the burn from here.
Ever done a slide tackle on Astroturf? Course you have.
Murray holds to 15.
Murray 7-6 3-4 Paire
Miles Maclagan
Former British Davis Cup player on Radio 5 live
Murray's been made uncomfortable by Paire. It seems he doesn't know what's coming next.
The Frenchman is completely unreadable.
Murray 7-6 3-4 Paire
Paire in deep conversation with the umpire at the changeover. He was denied a challenge in that last game because he took too long. A grey area.
Murray to serve at 3-4.
Nadal 2-2 Muller*
It's reassuring to know that fourth seed Rafa Nadal is just as much of a klutz as the rest of us mere mortals.
It's currently on serve in his Court One match against Gilles Muller - maybe Rafa's a bit dizzy after this unfortunate moment in his warm-up...
Game, set and match - Halep
Azarenka 6-7 (3-7) 2-6 Halep
Great Britain's Johanna Konta will meet Romania's second seed Simona Halep in the quarter-finals.
Halep has just gained a 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 victory over former world number one Victoria Azarenka, the player who had eliminated Heather Watson last Friday.
Azarenka, in only her second tournament since giving birth in December, saved three match points before Halep triumphed.
If Halep beats Konta in the last eight then she will become the world number one.
Star support for Rafa
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
It's a quick turnaround on Court One. As soon as Johanna Konta and Caroline Garcia depart, their supporters scurry out of the box housing the players' guests with a line of Rafael Nadal and Gilles Muller's nearest and dearest waiting.
A lanky fella with piercing blue eyes and an arm cast catches my eye. It's only Spain striker Fernando Llorente.
The Swansea player, who broke his arm while cycling earlier this summer, says he is a long-time pal of Rafa and watched him here at Wimbledon when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2011 final.
Let's hope he brings him better luck this year. "He going to win for sure," grins Llorente before a selfie seeker grabs hold of him. Watch that arm...
Murray 7-6 3-4 Paire
Quick as a flash Murray has break points on the Paire serve but the Frenchman comes forwards to volley firmly home and takes it to deuce. More shouting at himself, Murray is in animated form today.
He knows this is a chance. Paire puts an overhead smash away with style and brings about a long, droning groan from a horror film from Murray.
I think it was Murray anyway. Sounded wounded. Paire holds.
Becker's advice for Murray
Murray 7-6 3-3 Paire
Boris Becker
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
Cool down brother! Cool down!
Game, set and match Cilic
Cilic 6-2 6-2 6-2 Bautista Agut
Marin Cilic reached his fourth consecutive Wimbledon quarter-final with a straight-set win over Roberto Bautista Agut.
The Croat seventh seed overpowered his Spanish opponent in a one-sided contest n court 12.
Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, has never been beyond the last eight at these championships but looks every bit a serious contender.
How much of a threat could be discovered on Wednesday, when he will face either Gilles Muller or fourth seed Rafael Nadal for a place in the semi-finals.
Murray 7-6 3-3 Paire
Boris Becker
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
It started with the drop-shot in the first point - Murray went the wrong way.
That sends a message to the opponent that you're wavering with your concentration.
No spare room
Murray 7-6 3-3 Paire
Paire breaks back!
Murray 7-6 3-3 Paire
Murray to serve, he plays an odd drop shot which is easily put away and gets Boris Becker into a spin in the comms box.
Murray has a bit of a slip and a slide on the baseline, has he hurt his ankle? No, he seems OK. He fires wide though and angrily turns to shout at his box, before slapping himself on the thigh with a hearty crack. Ouch!
Self flagellation. You've seen it all on Centre Court now. Break point - and Paire takes it!
Halep wastes match point
*Azarenka 6-7 (3-7) 2-5 Halep
Romania's Simona Halep was serving for the match and had one match point, but she could not take advantage as Belarusian Victoria Azarenka produced a break of serve to keep their match alive on court two.
However, Halep, a set up, still holds a 5-2 lead in the second set.
Murray 7-6 3-2 Paire
All the skill in the world as Benoit Paire runs around the ball to turn a forehand into a great backhand winner. He looks like he has found his level again after a difficult few games, holding to love.
Murray 7-6 3-1 Paire
More Murray chuntering to himself as a fine Paire backhand return forces him to find the net and it's 15-30. Murray's turn to go for a drop shot and lands it like a dream, right on the line.
Wrong foots his man to win the game.
'Murray will have to improve'
Murray 7-6 2-1 Paire
Tim Henman
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 live
Murray is doing enough in these matches. In tennis, you only have to be better than your opponent.
I think he will go on to win this match.
As the opponents get tougher, Murray's game will need to improve.
I think he has to up his game.