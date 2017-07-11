Konta v Halep - Centre Court
Summary
- Johanna Konta (GB) v Simona Halep (Rom)
- Novak Djokovic (Ser) bts Adrian Mannarino (Fra) 2-6 6-7 (5-7) 4-6
- Venus Williams (US) bts Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) 6-3 7-5
By Amy Lofthouse and Saj Chowdhury
All times stated are UK
Halep v Konta
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV
This is a real emotional test for the both of them.
Here's Konta, who's stepping it up in front of a home crowd and Halep who's devastated by the loss at the French.
A little bit from my own experience, if you lose a match like that at the French, there's nothing better than coming back here to forget about that nightmare.
'You dream of these moments as a little girl'
Johanna Konta says it is "pretty special" to be the first British woman since Jo Durie in 1984 to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals.
Halep v Konta
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent
If you had asked me 18 months ago whether Konta could reach this stage I would have said probably not but we had seen a few signs. Boy has she continued that promise! She walks out on court now to compete in her first Wimbledon quarter-final.
If Simona Halep wins this match she will be the new world number one.
Halep v Konta
An almighty cheer for both players as they stride out to Centre Court.
Both players briefly wave to the crowd, but they're both in match mode. Not a flicker of emotion on either one of their faces as they chuck their towels down and knock up
Rybarikova 6-3 2-1 Vandeweghe*
Rybarikova holds.
She comes into this tournament in very good grass form. She played three tournaments - won two and got to the semis of the other.
It's where the shrewd money went, apparently.
Chris: Always seems like Venus saves her best tennis for her annual #Wimbledon.
Queenie: People need to stop saying THIRTY SEVEN YEARS OF AGE like that or I'm going to lose it.
We'll take note for the semis, Queenie.
'Being bookies’ favourite really doesn’t mean anything'
Kim Clijsters
Former world number one at Wimbledon
Being bookies’ favourite really doesn’t mean anything. I’ve been to many Grand Slams where they already ask you about a potential semi-final against Serena or whoever, before the tournament has even started.
I think Konta is a smart girl and she knows that she shouldn’t take it all too serious. It’s an honour and a privilege to be the favourite and means she has been doing things well, but there’s definitely no guarantees.
She’s smart and knows she needs to focus on one match at a time. I commentated on her first match against Donna Vekic and she seems to be very focused and even with the injury she’s had it has helped her keep the pressure and focus off being one of the favourites.
Rybarikova breaks back
*Rybarikova 6-3 1-1 Vandeweghe
Its blowy on Court One.
Did Rybarikova benefit from a tailwind as she sprinted to pick up a drop-shot to level at 30-30?
Woah! It's break point for the Slovak - it seemed a second ago she was daydreaming.
But no, she has awoken and broken back after Vandeweghe goes for glory with a crosscourt forehand which ends up in the gutter.
In the words of the great David Coleman, "One, one".
Halep v Konta
Jo Konta's win over Caroline Garcia yesterday saw her become the first British woman to reach the quarter final stage of Wimbledon in 33 years.
Now, she's bidding to go a step further.
Virginia Wade was Britain's last female semi-finalist, back in 1978. Can Konta break that 39-year wait?
The lowdown on Konta's coach
Kim Clijsters
Former world number one at Wimbledon
I’ve known Jo Konta's coach Wim Fissette since I was 10/11/12 and we practiced together a lot when we were younger. Wim was a person who wasn’t really a coach but he was able to hit well so he started out as my hitting partner for a few years.
We were always good friends and it was important to me to have a good person on the side of the court. And then when I started my comeback he kind of got upgraded from hitting partner to coach and that was it.
He’s not firm, he’s at times I think I taught him a lot how important it is to communicate with the player. I’m an open player and I like to discuss the things that are going on.
Since I retired and he and I split up it’s nice that he’s getting good opportunities to work with great players and it’s nice that I could help him out like that.
Halep v Konta
Up next?
One Johanna Konta. And her opponent, Simona Halep, is bidding to become world number one.
Don Wimble: Shame to see the end of Ostapenko's run. Great entertainment since R1 of the French Open.
Chanice Hird: The oldest woman in the draw and still bossing it on centre court! My girl Venus has still got it! Well done
Jan Sez: Great performance from Venus next up Jo Konta...how long before they mention muffins!!
'Ostapenko just getting started'
Williams wins
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion
Ostapenko is just getting started. She had a fantastic win at the French Open. She needs to shorten some swings for the faster-playing grass and improve her second serve but the sky is the limit.
We'll be seeing her again.
Vandeweghe breaks
Rybarikova 6-3 0-1 Vandeweghe*
OK, so this photo below is of Coco Vandeweghe clearly frustrated, but let's suppose it's a scream of delight. Why?
Because she's only gone and achieved her first break of the match - taking the first of three opportunities as Rybariokova inexplicably lets a bit too much rip on a topspin forehand.
Back of the net!
Williams wins
Venus equals sister Serena on 86 match wins at Wimbledon. Only Martina Navratilova (120) and Chris Evert (96) have more among women in the Open Era.
Williams wins
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion
Venus is the only one who's done it before and that really pays off.
Ostapenko has done well to get into the last week.
Until you win it the first time you don't know if you can and that doubt can add to you on court.
Williams wins
Can she win it again? Why not. She looks composed and controlled on Centre Court, very much a home from home for the five-time champ.
She gives a trademark pirouette and salutes the crowd, who loved that win.
Will we see her on Saturday in the final?
Rybarikova takes the first
*Rybarikova 6-3 Vandeweghe
Two easy service games held by both and now it's Vandeweghe to try to hold to stay in the first set.
Good old school serve and volleying from the American - it's 15-15.
Rybarikova then produces the lob of the match so far - admittedly, it's the first - to take it to 30-15 on her opponent's serve.
Pressure Coco? Yes - a double fault follows followed by a good solid return from the Slovak that her superior opponent 'on paper' fails to deal with.
First set Rybarikova.
BreakingGame, set and match Williams!
Williams 6-3 7-5 Ostapenko
Ostapenko misses a ball boy by inches as she shanks a return, that was travelling! Not a flinch. Pro.
Williams lands another unerring serve to coax an errant return back and she's 30-0 up. Two points away from the last four.
Ostapenko hits the net again and Venus is almost there. And there it is!
Williams 6-3 6-5 Ostapenko
Ostapenko has hit 20 unforced errors now, and her reaction at the end of that game was to turn and shout at her coach in the box. A frustrating time to fall apart.
Venus looks super calm in context. Unmoved in her seat as she prepares to serve for the match.
She's won 85 times before on these courts...
Big break for Venus
Williams 6-3 6-5 Ostapenko
Ostapenko induces an error from Williams with more big hitting out wide, but then goes wide when well placed to win. 'That's the way she plays' is the chat in the comms box. Too right, if it's there to be hit it will be.
Oooh but she hits the net and gifts Venus two break points. A bad time in the set to do that! Into the net! Venus a game away...
Williams 6-3 5-5 Ostapenko
Williams serving to stay in the set then, Ostapenko hoping to take us to a decider. Williams lands one of those big serves down the middle but Ostapenko somehow returns it to her bootstraps, cracking hitting to win the point.
Venus strays wide, 15-30, and the hint of a set-point chance? Ace to go 30-30, champion's response.
Ostapenko goes for broke on her next return and is wide, inches from being unplayable though, and Venus holds.
Rybarikova 4-2 Vandeweghe*
Rybarikova is spending about two minutes on her service games.
You've barely got time to type...
She's the type of person you wouldn't know changes the gears in a car - smooth.
Her first serve points success is currently at 80%.
Get involved
#bbctennis
Akhilesh Sivaraman: Ostapenko's power is one thing but her control is often just as astounding.
Fraser James McInnes: Watching Ostapenko is a breath of fresh air. It's often said about a player going for every shot but she literally does.
Williams 6-3 4-5 Ostapenko
Ostapenko - the Latvian pocket rocket - lands some beautiful, clean winners on her way to another hold.
The 20-year-old is going to make the five-time champion serve to stay in the set.
*Rybarikova 3-2 Vandeweghe
Rybarikova - the world number 87, that's right, 87! - looks at so much ease playing from the back of the court. It's a very languid style.
And despite losing a point, she follows up with keepy-ups before dinking the ball back to the ball girl.
Vandeweghe is 40-30 on her serve before she comes into the net to slap the ball past the reach of her opponent.
Time for a breather.
Williams 6-3 4-4 Ostapenko
Venus Williams ends Ostapenko's run of three consecutive games by holding with only one point dropped.
She sees it out with a 113 mph second serve.
We're level-pegging once again.
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC One
The way Venus Williams has been playing this looks like a temporary hiccup but Ostapenko has picked her game up.
Perhaps Venus got a little bit nervous in seeing the finish line,
Williams 6-3 3-4 Ostapenko
A big, big hold of serve for the head-strong Jelena Ostapenko.
She drops just one point on her way to a 4-3 lead.
*Rybarikova 2-1 Vandeweghe
Vandeweghe likes those double faults eh?
She looks set to seal the game to love but then double faults. But the American, who also reached the 2015 quarter-finals, regains composure to hold. That should settle the mild jitters.
Her coach Pat Cash looks pensive.
There are spectators arriving late - and looking a little sheepish. Tut! Tut!
Watch Muguruza's winning moment
Garbine Muguruza won in straight sets so she has still just dropped one set in the Championships so far and that was to number one seed Angelique Kerber in the last round.
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC One
They are both hitting the ball so cleanly and right in the middle of the racquet, with a little more power coming now from Ostapenko.
Ostapenko breaks
Williams 6-3 3-3 Ostapenko
Williams' concentration lapses when she volleys into the net for 0-15 and then lands a double fault.
The American follows it up with an ace. That'll do.
Ostapenko edges ahead with a banging forehand winner and has break point when Williams nets. Another big opportunity for the mini 20-year-old.
It's handed to her on a plate after another Williams double fault.
Interesting developments on Centre Court...
Williams 6-3 3-2 Ostapenko
Ostapenko gets her head back in the game and moves to 40-15 with a clean, crisp forehand winner.
Williams sends her opponent running all over the grass on the next point, and Ostapenko shoots long.
The Latvian does hold, though, when Williams nets.
Vandeweghe broken in first game
*Rybarikova 1-0 Vandeweghe
Will Coco pop? Or will Magdalena...? Ahh, give up.
Anyway, this is arguably the biggest match of the careers of these two. OK, so Vandeweghe got to the Aussie semis - this is Wimbledon!
It's 25-year-old American Vandeweghe - coached by former singles winner Pat Cash, who she calls a "geek" because of his taste in music - to serve first.
Rybarikova, 28, canters into a 30-15 lead - a first game break?
Vandeweghe salvages and is a point away from holding but then she dishes up a double fault.
Deuce then advantage Rybarikova - break point. Saved.
Then another break point with Coco applying a little too much on her forehand from the back.
The American is under pressure. A second double fault sees the Slovak break - she didn't have to work for that.
Williams 6-3 3-1 Ostapenko
Jelena Ostapenko picks at her green-blue painted nails and mutters to herself as she's completely overwhelmed by Venus Williams' powerful serve.
It looks like the American is going to hold to love, but she makes a couple of errors before holding again when Ostapenko's forehand goes past the chalk.
Williams breaks
Williams 6-3 2-1 Ostapenko
Ostapenko's going to be so annoyed with herself.
The 20-year-old wasted a break opportunity in the last game and now she's been broken to love on her own serve.
Williams is storming ahead.
Nick Mullins
BBC commentator
It sounds like a rock concert - the battle of the drummers, underneath the roof of Centre Court right now.