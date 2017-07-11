Kontinen/Peers v Harrison/Venus - court two
Summary
- Henri Kontinen (Fin)/John Peers (Aus) v Ryan Harrison (US)/Michael Venus (NZ)
- Andre Begemann (Ger)/Nicole Melichar (US) v Daniel Nestor (Can)/Andreja Klepac (Slo)
- Jamie Murray (GB)/Martina Hingis (Swi) bt Roman Jebavy (Cze)/Lucie Hradecka (Cze) 6-3, 6-4
Live Reporting
By Caroline Chapman and Saj Chowdhury
All times stated are UK
Halep v Konta
Up next?
One Johanna Konta. And her opponent, Simona Halep, is bidding to become world number one.
Don Wimble: Shame to see the end of Ostapenko's run. Great entertainment since R1 of the French Open.
Chanice Hird: The oldest woman in the draw and still bossing it on centre court! My girl Venus has still got it! Well done
Jan Sez: Great performance from Venus next up Jo Konta...how long before they mention muffins!!
'Ostapenko just getting started'
Williams wins
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion
Ostapenko is just getting started. She had a fantastic win at the French Open. She needs to shorten some swings for the faster-playing grass and improve her second serve but the sky is the limit.
We'll be seeing her again.
Vandeweghe breaks
Rybarikova 6-3 0-1 Vandeweghe*
OK, so this photo below is of Coco Vandeweghe clearly frustrated, but let's suppose it's a scream of delight. Why?
Because she's only gone and achieved her first break of the match - taking the first of three opportunities as Rybariokova inexplicably lets a bit too much rip on a topspin forehand.
Back of the net!
Williams wins
Venus equals sister Serena on 86 match wins at Wimbledon. Only Martina Navratilova (120) and Chris Evert (96) have more among women in the Open Era.
Williams wins
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion
Venus is the only one who's done it before and that really pays off.
Ostapenko has done well to get into the last week.
Until you win it the first time you don't know if you can and that doubt can add to you on court.
Williams wins
Can she win it again? Why not. She looks composed and controlled on Centre Court, very much a home from home for the five-time champ.
She gives a trademark pirouette and salutes the crowd, who loved that win.
Will we see her on Saturday in the final?
Rybarikova takes the first
*Rybarikova 6-3 Vandeweghe
Two easy service games held by both and now it's Vandeweghe to try to hold to stay in the first set.
Good old school serve and volleying from the American - it's 15-15.
Rybarikova then produces the lob of the match so far - admittedly, it's the first - to take it to 30-15 on her opponent's serve.
Pressure Coco? Yes - a double fault follows followed by a good solid return from the Slovak that her superior opponent 'on paper' fails to deal with.
First set Rybarikova.
BreakingGame, set and match Williams!
Williams 6-3 7-5 Ostapenko
Ostapenko misses a ball boy by inches as she shanks a return, that was travelling! Not a flinch. Pro.
Williams lands another unerring serve to coax an errant return back and she's 30-0 up. Two points away from the last four.
Ostapenko hits the net again and Venus is almost there. And there it is!
Williams 6-3 6-5 Ostapenko
Ostapenko has hit 20 unforced errors now, and her reaction at the end of that game was to turn and shout at her coach in the box. A frustrating time to fall apart.
Venus looks super calm in context. Unmoved in her seat as she prepares to serve for the match.
She's won 85 times before on these courts...
Big break for Venus
Williams 6-3 6-5 Ostapenko
Ostapenko induces an error from Williams with more big hitting out wide, but then goes wide when well placed to win. 'That's the way she plays' is the chat in the comms box. Too right, if it's there to be hit it will be.
Oooh but she hits the net and gifts Venus two break points. A bad time in the set to do that! Into the net! Venus a game away...
Williams 6-3 5-5 Ostapenko
Williams serving to stay in the set then, Ostapenko hoping to take us to a decider. Williams lands one of those big serves down the middle but Ostapenko somehow returns it to her bootstraps, cracking hitting to win the point.
Venus strays wide, 15-30, and the hint of a set-point chance? Ace to go 30-30, champion's response.
Ostapenko goes for broke on her next return and is wide, inches from being unplayable though, and Venus holds.
Rybarikova 4-2 Vandeweghe*
Rybarikova is spending about two minutes on her service games.
You've barely got time to type...
She's the type of person you wouldn't know changes the gears in a car - smooth.
Her first serve points success is currently at 80%.
Akhilesh Sivaraman: Ostapenko's power is one thing but her control is often just as astounding.
Fraser James McInnes: Watching Ostapenko is a breath of fresh air. It's often said about a player going for every shot but she literally does.
Williams 6-3 4-5 Ostapenko
Ostapenko - the Latvian pocket rocket - lands some beautiful, clean winners on her way to another hold.
The 20-year-old is going to make the five-time champion serve to stay in the set.
*Rybarikova 3-2 Vandeweghe
Rybarikova - the world number 87, that's right, 87! - looks at so much ease playing from the back of the court. It's a very languid style.
And despite losing a point, she follows up with keepy-ups before dinking the ball back to the ball girl.
Vandeweghe is 40-30 on her serve before she comes into the net to slap the ball past the reach of her opponent.
Time for a breather.
Williams 6-3 4-4 Ostapenko
Venus Williams ends Ostapenko's run of three consecutive games by holding with only one point dropped.
She sees it out with a 113 mph second serve.
We're level-pegging once again.
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC One
The way Venus Williams has been playing this looks like a temporary hiccup but Ostapenko has picked her game up.
Perhaps Venus got a little bit nervous in seeing the finish line,
Williams 6-3 3-4 Ostapenko
A big, big hold of serve for the head-strong Jelena Ostapenko.
She drops just one point on her way to a 4-3 lead.
*Rybarikova 2-1 Vandeweghe
Vandeweghe likes those double faults eh?
She looks set to seal the game to love but then double faults. But the American, who also reached the 2015 quarter-finals, regains composure to hold. That should settle the mild jitters.
Her coach Pat Cash looks pensive.
There are spectators arriving late - and looking a little sheepish. Tut! Tut!
Watch Muguruza's winning moment
Garbine Muguruza won in straight sets so she has still just dropped one set in the Championships so far and that was to number one seed Angelique Kerber in the last round.
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC One
They are both hitting the ball so cleanly and right in the middle of the racquet, with a little more power coming now from Ostapenko.
Ostapenko breaks
Williams 6-3 3-3 Ostapenko
Williams' concentration lapses when she volleys into the net for 0-15 and then lands a double fault.
The American follows it up with an ace. That'll do.
Ostapenko edges ahead with a banging forehand winner and has break point when Williams nets. Another big opportunity for the mini 20-year-old.
It's handed to her on a plate after another Williams double fault.
Interesting developments on Centre Court...
Williams 6-3 3-2 Ostapenko
Ostapenko gets her head back in the game and moves to 40-15 with a clean, crisp forehand winner.
Williams sends her opponent running all over the grass on the next point, and Ostapenko shoots long.
The Latvian does hold, though, when Williams nets.
Vandeweghe broken in first game
*Rybarikova 1-0 Vandeweghe
Will Coco pop? Or will Magdalena...? Ahh, give up.
Anyway, this is arguably the biggest match of the careers of these two. OK, so Vandeweghe got to the Aussie semis - this is Wimbledon!
It's 25-year-old American Vandeweghe - coached by former singles winner Pat Cash, who she calls a "geek" because of his taste in music - to serve first.
Rybarikova, 28, canters into a 30-15 lead - a first game break?
Vandeweghe salvages and is a point away from holding but then she dishes up a double fault.
Deuce then advantage Rybarikova - break point. Saved.
Then another break point with Coco applying a little too much on her forehand from the back.
The American is under pressure. A second double fault sees the Slovak break - she didn't have to work for that.
Williams 6-3 3-1 Ostapenko
Jelena Ostapenko picks at her green-blue painted nails and mutters to herself as she's completely overwhelmed by Venus Williams' powerful serve.
It looks like the American is going to hold to love, but she makes a couple of errors before holding again when Ostapenko's forehand goes past the chalk.
Williams breaks
Williams 6-3 2-1 Ostapenko
Ostapenko's going to be so annoyed with herself.
The 20-year-old wasted a break opportunity in the last game and now she's been broken to love on her own serve.
Williams is storming ahead.
Nick Mullins
BBC commentator
It sounds like a rock concert - the battle of the drummers, underneath the roof of Centre Court right now.
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC One
I've not seen Venus Williams hit the ball this hard in a long time.
Williams saves break point
Williams 6-3 1-1 Ostapenko
A sliced forehand return sees Ostapenko grab a point off Williams' serve for 30-15.
And then the five-time champion nets. A chance at last for the Latvian.
Ostapenko lands a forehand winner after a powerful rally. She's got break point!
Question is: can she take it? Not this time.
We go to deuce and Williams nullifies the danger to hold.
Williams 6-3 0-1 Ostapenko
Ostapenko landed just 44% of her first serves in the first set. She must raise that if she doesn't want to say goodbye today. She starts the second set in solid fashion though, winning the game with a wonderful forehand down the line.
Centre Court like that!
'It means a lot to be back in the semis'
Muguruza 6-3 6-4 Kuznetsova
Wimbledon semi-finalist Garbine Muguruza speaking to BBC Sport: "I was clear what I had to do. I'm happy it worked out.
Are you an improved player from the last time you were in the semi-finals in 2015?
"It seems far away from that. I'm more competitive. It's a big change.
"It means a lot to be back in the semis. It was my breakthrough year."
"It doesn't matter who I face because they're all playing great."
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion
What a fantastic set from Venus. Solid as a rock.
She got 68% first serves and won 80% of the points.
It's hard to find an opening. Ostapenko's got to find a way to get into Venus's serve.
Game and first set
Williams 6-3 Ostapenko
Venus serving for the set after 27 minutes. It's 20 years since her Wimbledon debut and she looks totally at home out there.
Ostapenko pushes a shot long to bring up two set points and while she saves one with another powerful strike she can't get on the next serve and just like that, set won.
Mary Pierce
Former French Open champion on BBC Radio 5 live
It makes such a difference when Ostapenko gets good first serves in. She can take advantage of Venus' return.
Williams 5-3 Ostapenko
Ostapenko serving to stay in the set, new balls please. A big first serve too, forcing Venus to just paddle it back long.
Venus comes in a yard to meet the next one but can't get that back either. This is good serving from the Latvian, the youngest player left in the draw. She goes 40-0 up but then misses a few first serves and Venus punishes her second serve down the line. 40-30, pressure on, net!
Another missed first serve, only landing 46% at the moment, but she carves a winner down the line. Held!
Game, set and match Muguruza
Muguruza 6-3 6-4 Kuznetsova
Kuznetsova is playing like a stubborn Crystal Maze contestant with seconds running out in the Aztec Zone. You keep going out of pride despite knowing that you're going to get locked in.
But it's 30-30 after an error at the net. Hope for Kuznetsova? Start the fans please?
No.
A line call goes Muguruza's way and then an error hands the Spaniard game, set and match and a place in her first semi-final since 2015.