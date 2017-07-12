Wimbledon: Murray bids to reach semi-finals

It is all about the men's quarter-finals today, but let's just spend a moment reflecting on one of the greatest days - and one of the greatest matches - of Wimbledon 2017 so far.

Over seven million people tuned into BBC One to watch Johanna Konta rise to the occasion and sneak past battling second seed Simona Halep into the last four.

The 26-year-old is the first British women's Wimbledon semi-finalist since 1978, and will now face five-time champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

In case you missed any of the drama, you can catch up below.