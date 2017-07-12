Wimbledon: Murray bids to reach semi-finals
- Andy Murray v Sam Querrey first on Centre at 13:00 BST
- Murray seeking to join fellow Briton Johanna Konta in the semi-finals
- Roger Federer v Milos Raonic follows
- Gilles Muller v Marin Cilic first on Court One at 13:00 BST
- Novak Djokovic v Tomas Berdych follows
Konta's glory
It is all about the men's quarter-finals today, but let's just spend a moment reflecting on one of the greatest days - and one of the greatest matches - of Wimbledon 2017 so far.
Over seven million people tuned into BBC One to watch Johanna Konta rise to the occasion and sneak past battling second seed Simona Halep into the last four.
The 26-year-old is the first British women's Wimbledon semi-finalist since 1978, and will now face five-time champion Venus Williams on Thursday.
In case you missed any of the drama, you can catch up below.
Konta's Kop, Konta's Knoll, Johannas-berg, Johanna Montagne.
These are just some of the suggestions for the renaming of the famous piece of grass outside Centre Court, in honour of Britain's newest tennis heroine.
We'll save the naming ceremony for the women's semi-final.
For today, we're going to go back to its second moniker because the main man is in action.
Give us a wave, Murray Mound!