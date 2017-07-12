Marin Cilic hits a return

Muller v Cilic - Court One

live scores, results and live coverage

Summary

  1. Gilles Muller (Lux) v Marin Cilic (Cro)
  2. Tomas Berdych (Cze) v Novak Djokovic (Ser)

Live Reporting

By Caroline Chapman

All times stated are UK

Konta's glory

It is all about the men's quarter-finals today, but let's just spend a moment reflecting on one of the greatest days - and one of the greatest matches - of Wimbledon 2017 so far.

Over seven million people tuned into BBC One to watch Johanna Konta rise to the occasion and sneak past battling second seed Simona Halep into the last four.

The 26-year-old is the first British women's Wimbledon semi-finalist since 1978, and will now face five-time champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

In case you missed any of the drama, you can catch up below.

Wimbledon 2017: Johanna Konta beats Simona Halep - highlights
Johanna Konta
Getty Images

Konta's Kop, Konta's Knoll, Johannas-berg, Johanna Montagne.

These are just some of the suggestions for the renaming of the famous piece of grass outside Centre Court, in honour of Britain's newest tennis heroine.

We'll save the naming ceremony for the women's semi-final.

For today, we're going to go back to its second moniker because the main man is in action.

Give us a wave, Murray Mound!

Wimbledon
Getty Images
