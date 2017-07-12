George Loffhagen

Kypson v GB's Loffhagen - court 12

live scores, results

Summary

  1. Patrick Kypson (US) v George Loffhagen (GB)
  2. Thomas Enqvist (Swe)/Thomas Johansson (Swe) v Fernando Gonzalez (Chi)/Sebastien Grosjean (Fra)
  3. Finn Bass (GB)/Aidan McHugh (GB) v Andrew Fenty (US)/Yshai Oliel (Isr)
  4. Jurij Rodionov (Aut)/Michael Vrbensky (Cze) v Vasil Kirkov (US)/Danny Thomas (US)
  5. Marion Bartoli (Fra)/Iva Majoli (Cro) v Lindsay Davenport (US)/Mary Joe Fernandez (US)