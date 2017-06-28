Relive 5 live's Wimbledon's greatest moments countdown
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- 1: Andy Murray winning 2013 title is your greatest Wimbledon moment
- 2: Nadal beats Federer in the dark, 2008
- 3: Borg beats McEnroe in epic, 1980
- 4: Ivanisevic wins on People's Monday, 2001
- 5: Becker wins first Wimbledon aged 17, 1985
- 30,000 BBC Sport website readers picked their top moments from shortlist of 10
Live Reporting
By Amy Lofthouse
All times stated are UK
That's us done for tonight. Thanks for keeping us company, and remember to join us on Monday for when Wimbledon begins. Yay!
We'll be back tomorrow for Eastbourne and the rest of WImbledon qualifying. Until then.
Pat Cash
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
It was one of the greatest moments in British tennis history. It was unbelievable. Djokovic thought he had him, and that last game was unbelievably important.
Sam Smith
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 live
There's not many times when you're watching something that you want to watch, but you can't. When the final game was on I had to go in my study and pace about. If I'm feeling that, what must Judy Murray and his family been going through? It was the match you couldn't bear to watch, and yet you had to.
Pat Cash
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
The atmosphere was phenomenal. Wherever you went, there was this tension, this expectation of "can he do it?" You can't understand the pressure this kid had 77 years of history on his back. It takes one hell of a tough kid to do that.
Barry Davies
BBC commentator on 5 live
He does thoroughly deserve to win. It has to be a Briton winning it. And he might now do what Fred Perry did, and win it three times.
1: Andy Murray wins his maiden Wimbledon title, 2013
There were tears on court in 2012 when Britain's Andy Murray lost in his first Wimbledon final against Roger Federer.
Fast forward a year and it was a very different story.
Murray ended Britain's 77-year wait for a men's champion with a straight-set victory over Serb world number one Novak Djokovic.
Cue bedlam on Centre Court - and celebrations up and down the country.
And at number one? Well. With 64% of users placing it in their top three and the number one choice of a third of all users, it is...
A quick reminder of your top ten so far, before we reveal your greatest Wimbledon moment.
2. Nadal beats Federer in the dark (2008)
3. Borg beats McEnroe in final (1980)
4. Ivanisevic wins on People's Monday (2001)
5. Becker wins first Wimbledon aged 17 (1985)
6. Isner v Mahut in Wimbledon's longest match (2010)
7. Ashe beats Connors (1975)
8. Wade wins first Wimbledon title (1977)
9. Navratilova wins ninth title (1990)
10. Serena beats Venus in final (2002)
Pat Cash
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
Rafa was the heir apparent. Could he knock the king off the top spot? There were a lot of people enamoured by the way Rafa played the game. I can't understate how believable the standard of tennis was. We roared every single point. It was just one after the other.
Get Involved - your greatest Wimbledon moment
#bbctennis
Jack Gilmartin: Nadal v Federer '08, the greatest tennis match in history and one of the best contests in sport. By far Wimbledon's best moment
Barry Davies
BBC commentator on 5 live
I felt sorry for Federer and I would have felt sorry for Nadal. It was dramatic but it really wasn't quite fair, because of the light. I'm not suggesting for one moment the umpires made a mistake but it made it really rough for whoever lost.
Get Involved - your greatest Wimbledon moment
#bbctennis
Mark Sheehan: Nadal v Federer in the 2008 final was one of the greatest things I've seen in Sport. It was unbelievable.
Jamie Scott: I remember breaking down, sobbing, at the end of the 4th set of the '08 final. It was too tense. My Dad told me to "get a grip"
Sam Smith
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 live
I still have no idea how they did it. They played this incredible tennis and they couldn't actually see! Thank goodness we didn't have the roof then because we wouldn't have had this kind of moment.
Pat Cash
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
There was just one unbelievable point after another. It took Rafa playing his best tennis to knock Federer off. The tennis was extraordinary.
2: Nadal beats Federer in the dark, 2008
Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon final against Swiss Roger Federer nine years ago was thrilling and intense - and went on even after the sun went down over the All England club.
In a rain-affected battle between two tennis heavyweights, the Spaniard missed two championship points in the fourth set only to recover to win 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-7 (8-10) 9-7.
It remains the longest Wimbledon men's singles final in history at four hours, 48 minutes.
At two, the final that had it all.
Get Involved - your greatest Wimbledon moment
#bbctennis
Alice Stainer: My top 3 Wimbledonundefined moments: Rafa/Roger, Murray's 1st win, Goran's Monday win.Remember lots of the others, but these do it for me
Barry Davies
BBC commentator on 5 live
I think it spoke volumes, the way McEnroe kept coming back in that tie-break, and yet Borg himself was the picture of cool. There's pictures of him as a kid throwing his racquet around everywhere. He must have got rid of all that as a teenager!
Get Involved - your greatest Wimbledon moment
#bbctennis
Matthew Okot: Federer beating Sampras in 2001. The reigning king of SW19 losing to the future king of SW19; a changing of the guard.
Sam Smith
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 live
It put tie-breaks on the map and after this, everyone was sold on it.
3: Borg beats McEnroe, 1980
Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe's epic fourth-set tie-break has gone down in tennis history.
It lasted 22 minutes and saw McEnroe save five match points before taking the final to a deciding set. Borg won it to prevail 1-6 7-5 6-3 6-7 (16-18) 8-6 and secure his fifth title in a row.
The following year, it was finally McEnroe's time to shine, ending the Swede's 41-match winning run at Wimbledon with victory in four sets.
At number three, get those headbands ready...
Pat Cash
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
This is, without a doubt, the most exciting tennis match I've ever seen.
Get Involved - your greatest Wimbledon moments
#bbctennis
Martin Ross: Ivanisevic winning the Wimbledon title was truly spectacular edge of seat stuff.
Mark Roberts: My top #Wimbledonundefined moment was Goran's wildcard win. Three times a beaten finalist & ranked 125th in the world! Nothing can top this!
Pat Cash
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
For me, this is my number one. Rafter was desperate to win Wimbledon; Goran had lost three times in the final. I saw him at Queen's two weeks earlier and he was so bad I thought "I hope he retires". Along the wya, as his confidence grew, he just knew it was his destiny.
Jonathan Overend
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentator
His ranking had slipped to 125, he needed a wildcard, but what a run he had. 10,00 spectators turned up overnight and on the day. It was remarkable.
4: Goran Ivanisevic wins on People's Monday, 2001
A Wimbledon final on a Monday? It happened in 2001.
The rain had severely delayed the schedule and wildcard Croat Goran Ivanisevic - who beat Britain's Tim Henman in the semi-finals - had to wait until the third Monday of the tournament to face Australian Pat Rafter in the final.
Thousands of people queued up overnight for the unreserved seats on Centre Court and the raucous crowd got to witness an epic five-set encounter.
Ivanisevic, who had lost three previous finals, won 6-3 3-6 6-3 2-6 9-7 - and he remains the only man to have won a Grand Slam as a wildcard.
At four?
Get Involved - your greatest Wimbledon moment
#bbctennis
James Kendall: I would have added the epic 2013 semi final between Djokovic and Del Potro. Five sets to Djokovic in 4hrs 43mins
Barry Davies
BBC commentator on BBC Radio 5 live
He was quite a good footballer - he was on the books at Bayern Munich! My first encounter with him was when he won at Queen's. I was presenting him the trophy and he said to me "I can't believe it, look at those names!" Not only did he have the youth and the quality of play, but he knew about the game.
Pat Cash
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
I remember sitting watching Boris playing at Queen's. I was in the draw and thinking "what is this guy doing? You can't play tennis like this" - just hitting the ball as hard as you can, it'll never go in. How wrong I was.
5: Boris Becker wins first Wimbledon aged 17, 1985
At just 17 years of age, West Germany's Boris Becker became the youngest player to win Wimbledon.
An unseeded outsider before the 1985 tournament began, Becker displayed his flamboyant and aggressive style to overpower eighth seed Kevin Curren, a South-African-born American, 6-3 6-7 7-6 6-4 in the final.
It was the first of his six Grand Slam titles - and the first of three at the All England Club.
We're at the halfway stage - and in at five, it's the first of six titles for this man...
Get Involved
#bbctennis
David Hill: In the pre tie break days you'd often get long sets but this was on another level, unbelievable
Jonathan Overend
BBC Radio 5 live presenter
Nicolas Mahut held served 84 times consecutively and won 502 points - 24 more than Isner - but still lost.
Should matches have a definitive end?
Sam Smith
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 live
The debate started roaring while that match was going on. Isner was pretty much finished for the rest of the summer, it had such a major effect on him. He became famous overnight but what it took out of him, physically - in the running equivalent it was like running 10 marathons in 10 days.
6: Isner v Mahut - Wimbledon's longest match, 2010
At 18:13 on Tuesday, 22 June, American John Isner and Frenchman Nicolas Mahut stepped out on to the grass.
Three days later - after 11 hours and five minutes on court - Isner finally prevailed, winning the fifth and deciding set 70-68.
There is now a blue plaque on the wall outside the court to commemorate the longest match in Wimbledon history.
Up next - an obscure first-round match on court 18...
Sue Barker
BBC Sport presenter
How Arthur Ashe approached that final, in such a serene way, I think it even caught Jimmy by surprise.
Pat Cash
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
Arthur's serve was fantastic. Keeping the ball low, slicing on the backhand - and he was the first guy that I'd seen that used meditation on the court. That was the blueprint for all the modern sports psychology that we see. He was phenomenal.