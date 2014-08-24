Great Britain's Francesca Summers wins silver in the modern pentathlon at the 2014 Youth Olympics in Nanjing, China.

The 18-year-old put in a strong effort in the pool, before finishing second in the fencing, she secured the silver medal by holding onto second place in the combined running and shooting event behind China's Zhong Xiuting.

Germany's Anna Matthes picked up bronze and Summers says she was pleased but very tired after pushing hard down the finishing straight.

