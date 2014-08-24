BBC Sport - Youth Olympics: Francesca Summers wins pentathlon silver

GB silver in Youth Olympics pentathlon

Great Britain's Francesca Summers wins silver in the modern pentathlon at the 2014 Youth Olympics in Nanjing, China.

The 18-year-old put in a strong effort in the pool, before finishing second in the fencing, she secured the silver medal by holding onto second place in the combined running and shooting event behind China's Zhong Xiuting.

Germany's Anna Matthes picked up bronze and Summers says she was pleased but very tired after pushing hard down the finishing straight.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

GB silver in Youth Olympics pentathlon

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Sharapova is 'good for tennis' - ITF president

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Top Stories