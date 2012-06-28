Moto GP: Cal Crutchlow second fastest in Assen practice

Media playback is not supported on this device Drivers excited by Assen circuit

Netherlands Grand Prix

Venue: Assen Friday 29 June: Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP qualifying live online and on BBC Red Button 11:50 BST - 15:05 BST Saturday 30 June: Live coverage of Moto2 and Moto3 races online and on BBC Red Button 09:50 BST - 12:05 BST; MotoGP race live online and on BBC Red Button 12:30 BST - 14:00 BST Sunday 1 July: MotoGP race repeated on BBC2, BBC HD 12:30 BST - 14:00 BST

Cal Crutchlow showed no ill-effects from his ankle injury as the British rider was second fastest in practice for the Netherlands Grand Prix.

Two weeks after breaking his ankle, Crutchlow clocked a time of one minute 34.872 seconds in the second session at Assen to finish just 0.006 seconds behind last year's winner Ben Spies.

I had arm pump this morning too because I was compensating for the ankle. But this afternoon it wasn't an issue at all Cal Crutchlow

Nicky Hayden was third fastest on his Ducati with a time of 1:34.968.

Championship leader Jorge Lorenzo recorded the fifth fastest time.

Yamaha rider Lorenzo, who won the British Grand Prix last time out, was fastest in the morning session.

Tech 3 Yamaha rider Crutchlow broke a bone in his left ankle during practice for his home Grand Prix at Silverstone a fortnight ago, but chose to battle through the pain to take part in the race.

It was a risk worth taking as the 26-year-old finished sixth, an even more impressive result considering he had to start from the back of the grid having missed qualifying to have his ankle checked out in hospital.

Crutchlow has decided to delay an operation to continue racing and said: "I am happy to be second quickest considering my physical condition is certainly still not the best after the crash at Silverstone.

MotoGP standings Jorge Lorenzo: 140 points

140 points Casey Stoner: 115 points

115 points Dani Pedrosa: 101 points

101 points Cal Crutchlow: 66 points

66 points Andrea Dovizioso: 60 points

60 points Valentino Rossi: 58 points

58 points Alvaro Bautista: 58 points

58 points Stefan Bradl: 51 points

51 points Nicky Hayden: 49 points

49 points Hector Barbera: 37 points

"This morning was a bit of a shock to be honest because although I have been able to do a bit of cycling at home on the Isle of Man as part of the recovery, it definitely wasn't easy.

"There was quite a bit of pain with the ankle this morning and it took me longer than normal to get into a rhythm. But overall I am really pleased to be second because I am still quite sore.

"I am sure it is going to get better the more time I spend on the bike but I had arm pump this morning too because I was compensating for the ankle. But this afternoon it wasn't an issue at all."

Gresini Honda's Alvaro Bautista, who started on pole at Silverstone, clocked the fourth fastest time.

Repsol Honda's Dani Pedrosa finished sixth while Crutchlow's team-mate Andrea Dovizioso took seventh.

Ducati's Valentino Rossi recorded the eighth fastest time, ahead of Pramac's Hector Barbera.

The top 10 was completed by Repsol Honda's Casey Stoner, who appeared to be struggling with a number of issues on his bike.