MotoGP: Casey Stoner on pole for Netherlands Grand Prix

Australian Casey Stoner left it late to secure pole for Saturday's Netherlands Grand Prix after topping the timesheet in a weather-interrupted qualifying session at Assen.

History of the iconic Assen The Dutch TT is the longest-running event on the MotoGP calendar.

The orginal Assen circuit was first used in 1925, held on country roads through local villages.

The layout remained almost unchanged until 1955, when a completely new track was built.

The Assen circuit is often referred to as the 'cathedral' by race fans because of its status and historical significance in racing.

It is always held on the last Saturday in June and attracts raceday crowds of more than 100,000.

He clocked a time of one minute 33.713 seconds after a break in the session because of rain to finish ahead of Repsol Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa.

Championship leader Jorge Lorenzo completes the front row.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow will start the race from fifth on the grid.

Stoner took pole after recovering from a fall early on in Friday's session, saying "This morning was probably one of my biggest crashes, which is saying something! The crash really knocked the wind out of me, I hurt my head, neck, wrist, knee and shoulder, it was a bad one for sure

"The team did a really great job, they kept their heads down even when I wasn't riding to my full potential or the bike's full potential. When we were struggling to get the rear tyre to work, they didn't give up."

Moto2 champion Stefan Bradl joins Crutchlow, who is competing despite an ankle injury, on the second row after clocking the fourth fastest time - his best qualifying performance yet - while last year's winner Ben Spies finished sixth.

Italian Andrea Dovizioso took seventh, with Alvaro Bautista eighth and the Ducatis of Nicky Hayden and Valentino Rossi rounding out the top 10.

Pedrosa had looked like he would claim pole having led for much of the session before a spell of rainfall forced the riders back into the pits with just under 30 minutes remaining.

However, the circuit dried sufficiently for everyone to return with six minutes remaining and Stoner took full advantage, first surging from ninth to third before clocking the fastest time of the session with just over a minute remaining.

In Moto3, Sandro Cortese led a Red Bull KTM one-two ahead of team-mate Danny Kent in qualifying. The pair will start on the front row in Saturday's race with Gresini FTR Honda's Niccolo Antonelli, who was third fastest.

Meanwhile, the German round of the MotoGP championship, which this year will be held 6-8 July, will stay at Sachsenring circuit until at least the end of 2016, series promoters Dorna have confirmed.

Leading positions after Final Qualifying:

1 Casey Stoner (Aus) Honda one minute 33.713 seconds

2 Dani Pedrosa (Spa) Honda 1:33.828

3 Jorge Lorenzo (Spa) Yamaha 1:34.001

4 Stefan Bradl (Ger) Honda 1:34.035

5 Cal Crutchlow (GBR) Yamaha 1:34.486

6 Ben Spies (USA) Yamaha 1:34.644

7 Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Yamaha 1:34.698

8 Alvaro Bautista (Spa) Honda 1:34.722

9 Nicky Hayden (USA) Ducati 1:34.751

10 Valentino Rossi (Ita) Ducati 1:35.057