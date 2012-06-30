MotoGP: Alvaro Bautista punished for Jorge Lorenzo crash

Alvaro Bautista will start next weekend's German MotoGP from the back of the grid after he crashed into Jorge Lorenzo at Assen.

Gresini Honda rider Bautista was penalised by stewards for causing the accident which cost Lorenzo his championship lead on Saturday.

Lorenzo said: "Today was a complete disaster, Alvaro's move was crazy.

MotoGP standings Jorge Lorenzo: 140 points

140 points Casey Stoner: 140 points

140 points Dani Pedrosa: 121 points

121 points Cal Crutchlow: 77 points

77 points Andrea Dovizioso: 76 points

"If the riders are not penalised properly then they will continue to do crazy things like today."

Lorenzo started the Netherlands Grand Prix with a 25-point lead over Casey Stoner, but was dumped off his bike at the first turn by Bautista.

Stoner went on to win the race and move level with Lorenzo in the championship standings.

Lorenzo said: "I met Bautista after the incident, he apologised and we shook hands but in my opinion this is not enough.

Cal Crutchlow on Twitter "Not happy at all with that and glad Jorge is ok after the bandit Bautista took us all out. We all make mistakes & I understand what happened today was racing but I am not happy as this wrecked my race."

"Race direction told me that he will start from last position on the grid in Sachsenring but this is nothing.

"My leg has a big bruise, it was a big impact but nothing serious happened. Luckily for us we had a 25-point advantage or we would now be far behind.

"Now we are at zero with Casey so we begin again, the championship is long so let's see what happens."

Bautista - who started from pole position at Silverstone earlier this month - gave Lorenzo no chance of avoiding him as he lunged up the inside of turn one, and also cost British rider Cal Crutchlow a potential podium finish.

Crutchlow had to ride off the track to avoid Bautista, who was penalised "for riding in an irresponsible manner" by race stewards.

Bautista said: "Unfortunately I lost my braking point and hit the brakes far too late. I tried to slow the bike down, but lost grip on the front.

"I am very disappointed, even more so because I took out Lorenzo in the process and that was the last thing that I wanted to happen.

"It was my fault that he crashed out and I apologise profusely to him for that. I hope that nothing similar ever happens again."

An appeal by Bautista's Gresini Honda team was dismissed.

Lin Jarvis, Lorenzo's boss at Yamaha, told BBC Sport: "It was an absurd action from Bautista.

"He came from so far behind and was hot into the corner. He had nowhere to go.

"It destroyed Jorge's race and destroyed the race for everyone. I cannot understand what was in his head."

Crutchlow told BBC Sport: "We definitely had the pace to finish third but it wasn't to be again. It wasn't my fault, I got ran off the track at the first corner.

"We should have been on the podium but it was out of my hands.

"Alvaro was way too fast and I know he didn't do that intentionally but you have to be sensible when braking from high speed for a tight first corner like that."