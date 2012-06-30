Highlights: Stoner pounces for Assen win

  • From the section MotoGP

Honda rider Casey Stoner takes advantage of a first-lap crash by Jorge Lorenzo to win the Assen MotoGP on Saturday.

Lorenzo had a 25-point lead going into the race in Netherlands - but after he was taken out at the first corner by Alvaro Bautista, Stoner went on to win and move level on points in the championship.

Dani Pedrosa came second on his Honda ahead of Andrea Dovizioso, while Britain's Cal Crutchlow battled back from 15th at one point to finish fifth.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories