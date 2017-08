BBC Sport looks back at the 2011 German Grand Prix as the riders prepare to race at the Sachsenring this weekend. Dani Pedrosa finished on top of the podium, ahead of fellow Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo.

Going into this year's race, Casey Stoner is level on points with Lorenzo. Alvaro Bautista will start from the back of the grid after crashing into Lorenzo at Assen.

