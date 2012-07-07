Reigning world champion Casey Stoner takes pole for Sunday's German MotoGP at Sachsenring, with Yamaha's Ben Spies in second and Dani Pedrosa third on his Honda.

Stoner was on his reserve bike due to mechanical problems at the start of the session and afterwards spoke of how "very happy" he was to have posted a time of one minute and 31.796 seconds.

American Spies reveals he had a "good feeling" about today's qualifying, while Pedrosa complains of "aquaplaning" despite finishing third, edging Britain's Cal Crutchlow down to fourth.

