Highlights: Pedrosa wins German GP

  • From the section MotoGP

Watch highlights as Dani Pedrosa wins his first race of the season after Honda team-mate Casey Stoner crashes out on the last lap of the Sachsenring MotoGP.

Reigning world champion Stoner was looking to pass Pedrosa when he slid off with just a few corners left.

Jorge Lorenzo claimed second on the podium and the overall lead in the drivers' championship, while British rider Cal Crutchlow finished eighth after he ran off the track late on.

Available to UK users only.

  • From the section Tennis
Top Stories