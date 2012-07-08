German MotoGP: Top three riders

  • From the section MotoGP

Dani Pedrosa puts his victory at the German MotoGP down to his Honda's "good braking" which denied Casey Stoner an opportunity to pass.

Jorge Lorenzo, who finished runner-up after Stoner crashed out on the final lap, admits he would have been "very happy" with third place following rear tyre problems, and thanks his "luck" that Stoner fell.

Andrea Dovizioso finished third on his Yamaha and shares his joy at holding off fourth-placed Ben Spies' late challenge.

