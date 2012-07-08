MotoGP: Steve Parrish on Casey Stoner's crash in Germany

What a few weeks of racing in the MotoGP world and Casey Stoner's last-lap crash in Germany has handed Jorge Lorenzo a huge break in the race for the title.

Stoner and Lorenzo started the race at the Sachsenring level on points but thanks to Stoner's Lorenzo now has a decent 14-point lead.

MotoGP standings Jorge Lorenzo: 160 points

160 points Dani Pedrosa: 146 points

146 points Casey Stoner: 140 points

140 points Andrea Dovizioso: 92 points

92 points Cal Crutchlow: 85 points

And the man in second is not now Stoner - but his Repsol Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa.

Pedrosa was well overdue a win this year but he has now won in Germany for the last three years.

Dani got the job done and we've been saying all along that he is in the group of top three riders with Lorenzo and Stoner. He would have won regardless of Stoner's crash and he is really in the hunt for this title now.

What goes around comes around and Lorenzo was gifted the points back which he lost in his crash at Assen last weekend as he came home in second place.

But he would not have liked the fact that the Hondas cleared off into the distance. There will have been fireworks in the Yamaha garage after the race - it wasn't in the script for Lorenzo to be such a long way back.

The dominant display from the Hondas was a bit of a flashback to last year.

Further back, Cal Crutchlow won't be very pleased. He came eighth after running off the track and it was a bit of a mistake from him.

He ran too deep into the corner trying to get past his team-mate Andrea Dovizioso, but he had the speed and if he could have got past then you would back him to get away and make a charge.

It is another potential podium place gone though. He's lost some ground in the championship but it's not the end of the world.

All roads point to the fact that Cal is going to join Ducati next year and we may even hear more in Mugello next weekend. It sounds like it is happening.

Steve Parrish was talking to BBC Sport's Tom Rostance