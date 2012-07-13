MotoGP: Jorge Lorenzo fastest in Italian GP practice

Jorge Lorenzo

Italian Grand Prix

Venue: Mugello Saturday 14 July: Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP qualifying on BBC Red Button and online, 11:50 - 15:05 BST Sunday 15 July: Moto3 and Moto2 races live on BBC Red Button and online, 09:50 - 12:05 BST; MotoGP race live on BBC Two, BBC HD and online, 12:30 - 14:00

Championship leader Jorge Lorenzo dominated practice for the Italian Grand Prix after clocking the quickest times in both sessions.

The Spanish rider, fastest in the morning, recorded the best time of the day in the afternoon with one minute 48.076 seconds on the Mugello track.

Compatriot Dani Pedrosa finished 0.031s behind for Honda, while Ducati's Nicky Hayden was third.

British rider Cal Crutchlow was eighth.

Hector Barbera clocked the fourth fastest time on his Ducati ahead of fifth-placed Italian Andrea Dovizioso and reigning world champion Casey Stoner in sixth.

Lorenzo's team-mate Ben Spies was seventh, with home favourite Valentino Rossi and German Stefan Bradl rounding out the top 10.

It was a day to forget for Alvaro Bautista as he crashed out at turn one in both practice sessions, while Yonny Hernandez also crashed out in the afternoon session.

Second practice times and standings for Italian Grand Prix

1 Jorge Lorenzo (Spa) Yamaha One minute 48.076 seconds

2 Dani Pedrosa (Spa) Repsol Honda 1:48.107

3 Nicky Hayden (USA) Ducati1:48.157

4 Hector Barbera (Spa) Pramac1:48.254

5 Andrea Doviziosa (Ita) Tech 3 Yamaha 1:48.308

6 Casey Stoner(Aus) Repsol Honda1:48.527

7 Ben Spies (USA) Yamaha 1:48.540

8 Cal Crutchlow (GBR) Tech 3 Yamaha 1:48.650

9 Valentino Rossi (Ita) Ducati1:49.017

10 Stefan Bradl (Ger) LCR Honda1:49.022