Thrilling photo-finish to Moto3

Maverick Vinales wins the Italian Moto3 race at Mugello by just 0.020 seconds from Romano Fenati in a thrilling photo-finish.

Vinales, Fentai and championship leader Sandro Cortese emerged from the final corner locked together in their battle for victory, with Vinales crossing the line just 0.071 seconds ahead of Cortese in third to take his fifth win of the season.

Britain's Danny Kent finished the race fifth on his KTM, moving him up to 10th in the world championship standings.

