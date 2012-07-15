Highlights - Italian MotoGP

  • From the section MotoGP

Watch highlights as Jorge Lorenzo extends his MotoGP world championship lead with a dominant victory in the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

The Yamaha rider led the race from the first lap after passing pole sitter Dani Pedrosa's Honda, with the two Spaniards now first and second in the championship after Casey Stoner limped home in eighth following an off-track excursion.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow finished sixth on his Tech 3 Yamaha after a race-long duel with home favourite Valentino Rossi's Ducati.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories