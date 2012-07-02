Andy Priaulx happy with seventh-place DTM finish

Andy Priaulx says he is happy with his seventh-placed finish at the Norisring in the DTM championship.

The BMW driver had his best finish since the opening day of the season on a wet street circuit in Germany.

"For me to finish seventh is great. I think I could have been slightly higher up, but I am taking all the positives from this," said the Guernseyman.

"It has been a weekend during which we have built back up our confidence after two disappointing races."

Priaulx qualified ninth for the race and picked up a couple of places in the first corner of the opening lap after a crash involving teammate Augusto Farfus.

But Priaulx span three turns later in difficult conditions as heavy rain hit the circuit.

"It was like driving down the M25 motorway on a busy day with your windscreen wipers switched off," Priaulx said.

"It was completely blind and you were driving on instinct."

Mercedes driver Jamie Green won the race with BMWs second and third in Martin Tomczyk and Bruno Spengler.

But with Priaulx having struggled to finish in recent races he was happy to see the chequered flag.

"I needed to do a full race distance and this is what happened today.

"The car was great with a strong pace and I think we should be very happy on our first visit to what is a very different track."