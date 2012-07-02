David Knight claims EWC victory in Italy

David Knight

David Knight moved second in the E3 class at the Enduro World Championships after claiming his first victory in Italy at the weekend.

The four-time world champion won the opening day of competition before finishing third on day two.

The 34-year-old from the Isle of Man now trails his KTM team-mate Christophe Nambotin by 54 points.

Last month the Manx Enduro star was airlifted to hospital after crashing at a race in Austria.

Knight switched to a 300cc two-stroke machine for the Italian event which is held in extreme heat in Castiglion Fiorentino.

"I'm really pleased with my results. Although the first day went really well I felt that it was all about learning, and getting used to racing a two-stroke again," he said.

"It's been a fantastic weekend and I've enjoyed myself. I'm back where I feel I should be."

The sixth round will be held in Sweden on the 25-26 August.

