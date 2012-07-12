Southern 100: Michael Dunlop earns fifth Billown win

Media playback is not supported on this device Jamie Hamilton wins his first race on the Isle of Man while Michael Dunlop celebrates a clean sweep.

Michael Dunlop made it five wins from five starts at this week's Southern 100 on the Isle of Man as he clinched two more victories on Thursday.

Dunlop took victory ahead of Conor Cummings and Paul Coward in Thursday's 600 event before winning the big race of the week, the Solo Championship.

The Ballymoney man also upped his own lap record to 113.584mph as he finished ahead of Guy Martin and Conor Cummins.

Dunlop came in ahead of Cummins and Paul Coward in the earlier 600 race.

Ballyclare's Jamie Hamilton set lap and race records in winning the Supertwins race.

Chris Palmer was second on a 250 with Ryan Farquhar third.

Ryan Kneen repeated his win of Wednesday night in the lightweights.

Dunlop won the Senior and 600cc races on Wednesday night after triumphing in the first Senior race on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Dunlop had set a new absolute lap record for the 4.25-mile Billown circuit during the Senior race at 113.345mph.

The NI rider finished ahead of Guy Martin in Wednesday's Senior event with Cummins third and Ian Lougher fourth.

Dunlop overhauled early leader Cummins to take the win in Wednesday's Supersport 600, with Lougher third.

Michael Dunlop factfile Born on 10 March 1988

Isle of Man TT debut 2007

Earned first North West 200 win in 2008 less than 48 hours after the death of his father at the meeting

Clinched first TT win in 2009 and has gone on to win three times at the Isle of Man event

Cummins had the consolation of the fastest lap of Wednesday's 600 race at 108.383, while his Tyco Suzuki team-mate Guy Martin retired with mechanical problems.

Farquhar took the chequered flag in the Supertwins, just seeing off his KMR Kawasaki team-mate Hamilton by less than a second after a keenly fought battle.

Hamilton recorded the quickest lap on 101.24, while Palmer was best of the 250cc machines in third overall.

Dunlop, 23, won the first Senior race on Tuesday night, ahead of Martin and Cummins.

Ivan Lintin won the concurrently run 600cc race ahead of Jamie Coward and Seamus Elliott.

Meanwhile, Tim Reeves and Dan Sayle claimed victory in the six-lap sidecar race, eight seconds ahead of father and son team Ian and Carl Bell.

It was Reeves debut at the Isle of Man event. Former world sidecar champions and Ben and Tom Birchall secured third.