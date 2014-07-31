Speedway: Birmingham to make one-off return in special meeting

Barker (far right) is a former Brummies captain

The Birmingham Brummies will return to action in a one-off four-team event to be held at Wolverhampton in August.

The Brummies went out of business on 14 July but will compete take part in a 16-heat meeting with Cradley, Oxford and hosts Wolves on 11 August.

Former captain Ben Barker has been confirmed in the Birmingham line-up.

"It's a great idea, it will be great to wear the Brummies colours once again. I still feel very sad about what happened," Barker said.

Barker will be joined in the Brummies side by Danny King and Paul Starke for the Premier League standard event.

"It would be great to see loads of Brummies fans there," Barker added.

"I'm looking forward to it already and I'm sure Ben and Starkie are too."

Birmingham's demise still saddens Barker, who says his old club are not the only ones who have found it tough keeping things going.

"Oxford are without a team for different reasons and I suppose and they are hoping for a return there too," he said.

"Cradley are lucky to have a track at Wolverhampton so close to the Cradley area but I know they are working towards a place of their own."