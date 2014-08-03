Citroen driver Kris Meeke finishes third in Rally Finland

Kris Meeke was seventh in the last round at Rally Poland

Dungannon driver Kris Meeke has finished third in Rally Finland, the eighth round of the World Rally Championship, in his Citroen DS3.

Meeke finished the event strongly by securing third place on the last of the 26 stages and ended 47 seconds behind runner-up, Frenchman Sebastien Ogier.

For the County Tyrone man, it was his third podium finish of the season.

Finn Jari-Matti Latvala won the rally by 3.6 seconds from his Volkswagen team-mate and series leader Ogier.

Meeke had occupied second place at one stage, but slipped back to third in stage 15 and remained in that position until the end.

"A podium at the biggest rally of all is pretty special, but we're still not near perfection yet," said Meeke.

"Jari-Matti was the epitome of perfection all weekend in how to drive a rally car on these roads.

"Until I get there and try to win this rally some day, we'll have to keep trying for perfection," he added.

Latvala won 13 of the opening 19 stages at his home event but saw his lead reduced because of a brake problem on Saturday.

Ogier heads the standings on 187 points, followed by Latvala on 143, with Meeke sixth on 54.

The next round of the championship will be held in Germany on 21-24 August.