Colin Turkington takes three podium places at Snetteron

Portadown driver Colin Turkington continues to lead the British Touring Car championship after taking three podium finishes at Snetterton.

The BMW competitor was second behind winner Jason Plato in both the day's opening races and then finished third in the final race won by Aron Smith.

Turkington leads the series on 279 points and has a 23-point advantage over second-placed Gordon Shedden.

The next round will be staged at Knockhill in Scotland on 24 August.

The first race of the day saw Turkington come home two seconds behind Plato, who clinched a lights-to-flag success.

Plato's winning margin over the County Armagh man in race two was 1.6 seconds as the pair enjoyed a race-long battle after Turkington led early on.

Turkington grabbed a last-gasp rostrum position in a pulsating final event, which saw the top eight runners separated by less than 2.5 seconds.