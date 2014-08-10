MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins record 10th race in row for Honda

Marquez was involved in a thrilling tussle with the Yamahas early in the race

Honda's Marc Marquez won his 10th MotoGP race in a row at Indianapolis to equal Mick Doohan's 1997 record and continue his domination in 2014.

Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo was second with team-mate Valentino Rossi third.

Marquez, 21, fought his way back from fifth to trade the lead with the Yamaha pair and Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso.

"I expected an easier race but at the start it was very close," Marquez said. "My tyres were on the limit so it was difficult. It's great to win again."

Reigning champion Marquez has won every race this season and has also been victorious in all five of his MotoGP races in the United States.

Australian Michael Doohan was the last rider to win 10 races in a row during the 1997 season

Marquez started on pole but found himself in fifth place after the first corner following a lightning start by Dovizioso, on the much improved Ducati, and Rossi, who took the lead in the Yamaha after coming up from the second row.

The defending champion managed to haul his Honda back up to third by the second lap at America's famous Indianapolis Speedway and when Rossi and Dovizioso touched on lap five as the Italian pair duelled for the lead, it left the door wide open for Marquez to take his usual place at the head of the field.

Spaniard Lorenzo then followed countryman Marquez through on the second Yamaha.

Nine-time champion Rossi re-took the lead on the following lap but although the Yamahas battled manfully with Marquez up to half distance, the Spaniard edged away to win by 1.803 seconds from Lorenzo, with Rossi 6.558 secs back in third.

History man: the records in Marquez's sights Most race wins in a season (12) Set by Australia's Mick Doohan in the 1997 season Most consecutive race wins (10) Set by Italian Giacomo Agostini in 1968, 1969 and 1970. Equalled by Marquez on Sunday Every race won in the season Achieved by Agostini in 1968

Stefan Bradl suffered a big shunt on the LCR Honda, the bike violently somersaulting and shedding most of its bodywork after the German ran into the back of the Forward Racing bike of Aleix Espargaro, who retired from the damage.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow had a quiet race in the midfield, battling to eighth on his Ducati, who he is leaving to join Honda for 2015.

If Marquez wins the next four races he can retain the MotoGP title at his home Aragon GP in Spain on 28 September, while the next race is in Brno, Czech Republic on 17 August.

Indianapolis result

1. Marc Marquez SPAHonda160.342'07.041

2. Jorge Lorenzo SPAYamaha160.2+1.803

3. Valentino Rossi ITAYamaha159.9+6.558

4. Dani PedrosaSPA Honda159.7+10.016

5. Pol Espargaro SPAYamaha159.2+17.807

6. Bradley SmithGBR Yamaha159.1+19.604

7. Andrea DoviziosoITA Ducati159.0+20.759

8. Cal Crutchlow GBRDucati157.9+39.796

9. Scott ReddingGBR Honda157.8+40.507

10. Hiroshi AoyamaJPNHonda156.9+55.760

World Championship standings

1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 250 pts

2. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 161

3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 157

4. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 117

5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 108