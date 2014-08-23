Isle of Man Classic TT: Ian Lougher triumphs in 500cc race

Ian Lougher won the first of the week's Classic TT races

Welshman Ian Lougher secured victory in the first race of the 2014 Isle of Man Classic TT, the 500cc class.

The Paton pilot was riding the same machine which Olie Lindsell took to success in the event last year.

Lougher, a 10-time TT winner, overcame the setback of being handed a 30-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

Dan Cooper, on a Molnar Manx Norton, was 34 seconds behind Lougher in second, with New Zealander Bruce Anstey third on a Macintosh Manx Norton.

Linsdell was a late withdrawal from the race, which began an hour and a half later than scheduled at 14:00 BST on Saturday, because of a cracked frame.

Early leader John McGuinness parked up his Team Winfield Paton at Ginger Hall on the first lap, while William Dunlop was another early retirement at Ballacraine.

Lougher received his penalty for exceeding the limit after his pit stop at the end of the first lap, allowing Cooper, Ryan Farquhar and Michael Rutter to all enjoy a spell at the head of affairs during the race.

At the end of lap two, Rutter led by 7.8 seconds from Farquhar, who in turn had a 1.6-second lead over Cooper.

The attrition rate went up on lap three though as Farquhar called it a day at Sulby Crossroads, Rutter pulled in at the Mountain Mile and Michael Dunlop stopped at the Grandstand.

Lougher, who retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2013 season, put in a closing lap of 111.523mph, just 1.5 seconds outside Linsdell's lap record, to secure the win.

Conor Behan was fourth, with Maria Costello taking an impressive fifth place on another Paton.

Racing continues on Monday, with the 350cc Classic TT race at 10:15 BST, followed by the Formula 1 Classic TT race at 13:30.