Isle of Man TT 2017: Mugen mounted Bruce Anstey wins 12th TT

Bruce Anstey made his Isle of Man TT debut in 1996

Team Mugen racer Bruce Anstey has won the TT Zero race for electric powered machines.

The 48-year-old from New Zealand completed the one-lap sprint of the 37-mile (60km) Mountain Course at an average speed of 117.710 mph.

It was his 12th Isle of Man TT title since making his debut in 1996 and his second consecutive victory in the class for electric bikes.

Anstey's team-mate Guy Martin finished second, 48.417 seconds behind.

Guy Martin achieved his 17th Isle of Man TT podium

Anstey said: "A win is a win and I'm made up with it. The bike was amazing."

Martin, who will not compete is the Senior TT later on Friday, added: "It is the future in some way or other. I've got loads to learn but it was class."

Daley Mathison completed the podium 48.41 seconds down on Martin for the University of Nottingham team.

Dean Harrison finished fourth, with Antonio Maeso fifth and James Cowton sixth.

Six of the eight machines that started completed the one-lap race.