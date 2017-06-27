Colin Turkington says he is confident that he can put in a strong performance in the second half of the British Touring Car season, beginning with the next round of the series at Snetterton at the end of July.

The Portadown driver is aiming to secure a third career success in the championship and lies third in the standings at the midway point of the season, with three wins and two other podiums to date.

The BMW driver's victory at Croft in the last round was his 12th at that circuit.