Carrickfergus driver Chris Smiley hopes to achieve some top-10 finishes in the second half of the season in the British Touring Car Championship.

Smiley lies 13th in the independents' standings after securing a season's best finish of 13th in the last round of the series at Croft.

The Northern Irishman is in his first full season in the championship as part of the BTC Norlin team, driving a Chevrolet.