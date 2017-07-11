Southern 100: Michael Dunlop sets the pace in practice at Billown circuit

Michael Dunlop is aiming for further success after winning the Senior TT on the Isle of Man in June

Michael Dunlop set the pace in Monday's opening practice session at this week's Southern 100 road races.

The Ballymoney racer posted a lap of 110.899mph on his 1000cc Suzuki to head the timesheets on the opening evening.

He is aiming to secure a fourth Solo Championship title at the event, held over the 4.25-mile Billown circuit.

Manx racer Dan Kneen was second quickest (110.488 mph), with Bradford's Dean Harrison also topping 110 mph before the session was red flagged.

Organisers said one rider, who has not been named, was taken to Nobles Hospital with suspected fractures following an incident at Church Bends.

Earlier in the session, James Cowton was fastest in 600cc practice with 108.365 mph, and local pair Dave Molyneux and Dan Sayle led the way in the sidecars with 100.288 mph.

Fourteen solo races and two sidecar events make up a busy schedule, which begins later on Tuesday with three races, followed by four on Wednesday evening and nine on Thursday morning and afternoon.

A prize fund of £36,015 is on offer, including £3,400 for the winner of the feature Solo Championship.

