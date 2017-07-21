Isle of Man TT: Ian Hutchinson taking recovery from major injuries day-by-day

Media playback is not supported on this device TT racer Ian Hutchinson has his leg reconstructed at a Cambridge hospital

Multiple TT winner Ian Hutchinson is taking his recovery day-by-day after suffering major injuries during last month's Senior TT race.

The 16-time TT winner came off his Tyco BMW at the 27th milestone, having won the Superbike and Superstock races.

The 37-year-old had to have his ankle removed following the accident, and also broke his femur.

Hutchinson is now having his leg reconstructed by a surgeon in Cambridge who has treated him before.

He must lengthen his lower leg by 40mm to compensate for having his ankle removed, and has achieved 5mm so far.

Hutchinson, from Bingley, is the third most successful rider in the history of the TT.

He had to endure more than 30 operations on his left leg after an accident in 2010 and after a five-year absence returned to win eight TT races in the last three years.

Hutchinson is the only man to win five TT events in one week, a feat he achieved seven years ago, and followed that up with trebles at the 2015 and 2016 meetings.

