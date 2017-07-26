Angel Nieto: 13-time MotoGP champion involved in quad biking crash

Angel Nieto won 90 Grands Prix in a 22-year-career

Thirteen-time Spanish world champion Angel Nieto has been involved in a quad biking crash in Ibiza, says MotoGP.

Spanish media are reporting the 70-year-old is in a "serious but not critical" condition in hospital after the quad bike he was riding collided with a car on Wednesday.

Nieto won 13 titles and 90 Grands Prix in a 22-year career between 1964 and 1986.

"All our thoughts today are very much with Angel Nieto," said MotoGP.