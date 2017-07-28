Kris Meeke hampered by bent steering in Rally Finland

Kris Meeke and co-driver Paul Nagle won Rally Finland in 2016, the third of their four WRC victoires

A bent suspension sustained on stage 10 hampered Kris Meeke's return to the World Rally Championship in Finland.

"I touched a big stone and the steering is bent, we will just nurse the car through," said Dungannon driver Meeke.

Meeke still runs in ninth place on his first rally back after being dropped by Citroen for Rally Poland.

The rally is being dominated by the home drivers, with Esapekka Lappi, Jari-Matti Latvala and Teemu Suninen occupying the podium places.

After a crash-filled start to the season, Meeke's aim was to stay out of trouble on the tricky Finnish forest stages, an event he won in 2016.

"I feel really uncomfortable with the car, I can't get the feeling I had last year," said Meeke, 38, midway through the opening loop.

"I can't trust the grip and when you start to hesitate it quickly unravels. What I can't do is put it in the trees."

Repairs to Citroen

After carrying the damage through Friday's final two stages to final service, Meeke's Citroen C3 will be fixed ahead of Saturday's running.

Trips off the road in Monte Carlo, Sweden, Portugal, Argentina and Italy, along with an engine failure while leading in Corsica, have ruined Meeke's hopes of a title challenge despite a dramatic victory in Mexico.

Meeke's team mate Craig Breen is the top non-Scandinavian driver, with the Waterford driver running in fourth while Welshman Elfyn Evans runs in seventh.

Championship leader Sebastian Ogier has retired from the event, with M-Sport's four-time WRC champion breaking his suspension over a jump.

Saturday's action contains eight stages, including two runs through the iconic Ouninpohja, before four stages on Sunday conclude the event.