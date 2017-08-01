Speedway Premiership: King's Lynn Stars release Troy Batchelor and Chris Holder

Troy Batchelor was averaging 8.80 in home meetings and 7.03 away

King's Lynn Stars have released two of their leading riders in an attempt to secure a Premiership play-off place.

Troy Batchelor and 2012 world champion Chris Holder, who had the leading averages home and away, have both left.

Promoter Buster Chapman has brought in Sweden's Tomas H Jonasson along with Michael Palm Toft and Josh Auty.

The Stars have only won two of their last seven meetings and are fifth in the table, six points behind fourth-placed Poole Pirates.

"I felt we needed changes to get a little more strength down the bottom," Chapman told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"We need to get back on track, work hard at it, get our loyal supporters back on side, get the sponsors happy again and get that positive attitude, that's what we need.

"You're damned if you do, damned if you don't but in my view we've done something really positive."

LISTEN: BBC Radio Norfolk look-back at the British Grand Prix