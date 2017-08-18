Kris Meeke unable to recover from 10-minute penalty as he lies 31st in Germany

Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle in action during last month's Rally Finland

Kris Meeke was unable to recover from his first-stage 10-minute penalty on Thursday after he was placed 31st after Friday's action in the German Rally.

Meeke is 11 minutes and 11 seconds behind leader Estonia's Ott Tanak heading into Saturday's action.

The Tyrone driver's Irish Citroen team-mate Craig Breen is in seventh spot - one minute and 24 seconds off the pace.

Meeke clipped a barrier on the first special stage which resulted in him breaking his right front suspension.

The Northern Irishman has crashed out in Monte Carlo, Sweden, Argentina, Portugal and Italy this season.

Those crashes, all from top-five positions, resulted in the 38-year-old being dropped for Rally Poland earlier this summer.

He returned to the cockpit of his Citroen for Rally Finland, where he trundled home in a low-key eighth place.

However this latest crash will put more pressure on Meeke from his team, who had nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb testing the C3 before the rally in a bid to improve the car's handling problems.

Meeke did win Rally Mexico during the Spring but only after a dramatic finish as he somehow recovered from coming off the road in the closing kilometre.

Tanak leads Andreas Mikkelsen by 5.7 seconds heading into Saturday's action with Belgian Thierry Neuville 22.5 seconds off the pace.