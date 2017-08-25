Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling: Bruce Anstey sets fastest time of the week

Bruce Anstey topped the board with the fastest two laps of the session

New Zealand racer Bruce Anstey continued to set the pace in the fourth qualifying session at the Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling.

The multiple TT winner set the fastest time of the week in the Classic event on his Yamaha Superbike at 125.49mph.

Anglesey's Barry Lee Evans topped the Senior MGP board while home rider Michael Evans moved to the top of the Junior leaderboard.

Michael Evans' 119.228mph lap was the fastest Manx Grand Prix time so far.

Darryl Field leads the Newcomers' section after a lap of 115.09mph.

The session was cut short as mist fell on the mountain section with qualifying to continue on Friday evening with the first racing on Saturday.