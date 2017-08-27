British Touring Cars: Colin Turkington loses series lead despite podium

Colin Turkington has won the British Touring Car Championship on two occasions

Colin Turkington lost his lead in the British Touring Car Championship to Ash Sutton despite collecting a podium in race two at Rockingham on Sunday.

The 35-year-old was a subdued sixth in race one, before taking third in race two and then sixth in race three.

The Portadown driver now lies 12 points behind Sutton in the standings.

Chris Smiley had his best weekend in the series to date, claiming two top-10 finishes, the fourth weekend in a row in which he has claimed points.

Carrying maximum ballast due to his championship lead, Turkington dropped from fifth to seventh in race one, losing the championship lead to Sutton in the process.

Turkington pulled a crucial move on James Cole midway through race two to move into the top five and two more moves on Adam Morgan and Jack Goff gave the BMW driver third place.

In race three, Turkington finished sixth, crucially one place behind Sutton, and with only two rounds left, the championship is set to go down to the final races at Brands Hatch.

Turkington's title rival Gordon Shedden had a disastrous weekend, just collecting four points over the three races and is now 55 points behind Sutton.

A quiet race one from 25th to 20th set Carrickfergus driver Smiley up for his best finish in the series, making progress through the order to claim 10th place.

The BTC Norlin driver went one better in race three, coming home in ninth and surviving a late attack from team mate Dave Newsham to pick up his best result in the championship.

The win moves Smiley up to 10th in the Independent standings, with his BTC Norlin Chevrolet having its strongest weekend of the season having both drivers in the top-10.

Daniel Harper continued his recent strong form as he makes a late bid for the Ginetta Junior title.

The Hillsborough teenager took two wins and a second place to move within 14 points of Tom Gamble and Sebastian Priaulx, although dropped scores have to be taken into consideration.