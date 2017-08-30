Manx Grand Prix 2017: Race red-flagged after Royce Rowe crash

Royce Roye from Adelaide was in second place when he crashed in Union Mills

An Australian racer has been taken to hospital with leg injuries after a crash during a race on the Isle of Man's Mountain Course.

Royce Rowe, from Adelaide, was in second place in the Junior Manx Grand Prix race when he came off his Triumph Daytona machine in Union Mills.

Organisers said he was taken by ambulance to Noble's hospital.

The accident led to a lamp post coming down onto the course and the race was red flagged.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said the area is being cleared and cleaned and a shortened three-lap race could restart at 11:45 BST.

Local rider Michael Evans led the race after recording a lap record 121.066mph lap from a standing start.

It is not know if his lap will stand because of the restart.