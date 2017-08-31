Valentino Rossi: MotoGP great suffers double leg break in training accident

Rossi came third at the British MotoGP race at Silverstone on Sunday

Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi suffered a double leg fracture in an enduro training accident in Italy.

The 38-year-old Italian will have surgery "as soon as possible", his Movistar Yamaha team said in a statement.

They said Rossi, who is fourth in the standings, had "displaced fractures of the tibia and fibula of his right leg".

The timescale for his recovery is not known but he looks set to sit out the next race in Misano on 10 September.

His team added a further medical bulletin would be issued on Friday morning.

Rossi, who also suffered a bad break to the same leg in 2010 during a practice crash at Mugello, was also in hospital in May after suffering chest and stomach injuries in a motorcross accident.

He is 26 points behind series leader Andrea Dovizioso with six races left.