Manx Grand Prix 2017: Michael Evans storms to Senior GP victory

Evans recorded the all-time fastest Manx Grand Prix lap on his way to a scintillating victory

Michael Evans won a thrilling four-lap Senior Manx Grand Prix to add to his Junior GP triumph earlier in the week setting both race and lap records.

Evans recorded the all-time fastest Manx Grand Prix lap (122.866mph) on his way to a scintillating victory on the Isle of Man TT course.

The Santon racer, 24, finished one minute ahead of Welsh racer Barry Lee Evans who also went over 122 mph.

Local racer Jamie Williams finished 11.310 seconds down, in third.

Manx racer Evans said it was a dream come true to complete the double.

"It is unbelievable. I don't have the words to describe how this feels," added the Martin Bullock Motorsport Suzuki GSX-R750 rider.

The race had been delayed by two hours due to to poor weather on the Mountain section of the TT course.

Barry Lee Evans had a problem with his chain adjustor and dropped time in the pits but managed to hold on to second.

David Lumsden was fourth, Jamie Williams fifth and Nick Anderson completed the top six.