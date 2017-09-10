BSB: Glenn Irwin and Andy Reid crash out in incident-packed Silverstone race

Glenn Irwin is in his second season with the Be Wiser Ducati team

Northern Ireland riders Glenn Irwin and Andy Reid crashed out of Sunday's Race 2 at the British Superbike Championship meeting at Silverstone.

Carrickfergus man Irwin slid off on lap two moments after Leon Haslam had exited in an incident-packed start to the race.

Reid then crashed out on lap nine after his bike appeared to clip the machine of Martin Jessopp.

Tyco BMW rider Reid was stretchered off the track following his crash.

Reid's crash led to the safety car coming on to the track as medics attended the Jordanstown man.

Irwin was able able to walk away following his spill as he remains 10th in the championship after an injury-affected season

The race was red flagged in the closing stages when the engine of Yamaha rider Shaun Winfield blew up and Josh Brookes was declared the winner ahead of James Ellison with series leader Shane Byrne in third.

Toomebridge rider Michael Laverty took 15th short in the shortened race.

Race 3 will take place later on Sunday afternoon following the Supersport class.

In Saturday's opening Supersport race at the meeting, Clogher rider Keith Farmer bagged his eighth Supersport win of the season which increased his championship lead to 78 points over Dubliner Jack Kennedy.