BSB: Glenn Irwin retained by Be Wiser Ducati for 2018

Glenn Irwin is in his second season with the Be Wiser Ducati team

Glenn Irwin is to ride for the Be Wiser Ducati British Superbike team for the third season in a row in 2018.

Irwin took his maiden win in the series at Silverstone last weekend, having secured a second-place finish at Oulton Park in May and a third at Donington.

The Carrickfergus rider also won the feature North West 200 Superbike race for the Paul Bird-backed Cumbria team.

The 27-year-old's tilt at the title this year has been hampered by injuries sustained in a crash at Knockhill.

"Glenn has shown what a talent he is and despite his injuries, he's had a great season for us," said Be Wiser Ducati team boss Paul Bird.

Irwin will again be joined in the team for 2018 by five times and defending BSB champion Shane Byrne, who is to remain with the Penrith outfit for a sixth consecutive campaign.