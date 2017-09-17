BSB: Keith Farmer stays on course for Supersport title

County Tyrone man Keith Farmer has dominated this year's British Supersport series

Keith Farmer closed in on the British Supersport title despite a retirement in the second race at Oulton Park.

Farmer had a chance to secure the title after taking a podium in race one on Saturday, but the Clougher rider crashed out on the second lap.

Andrew Irwin, Farmer's closest rival for the title, took two second place finishes behind team-mate Ben Currie to keep his slim hopes alive.

Farmer now holds an 83-point lead over Carrickfergus man Irwin.

There are just 100 points available going into the final two rounds at Assen and Brands Hatch.

Alastair Seeley claimed third in race two on his Spirit Moto2 bike after taking a fourth place in race one, but is ineligible for points on the development bike while Eglinton's David Allingham had fifth and seventh place finishes.

In the main British Superbike class, Toomebridge rider Michael Laverty finished seventh in a wet race one which was red flagged after Dan Linfoot's engine failure, moving up from a 17th place starting spot with a fine ride.

Michael Laverty started 17th on the grid but moved up to finish seventh

Glenn Irwin failed to repeat his win from the last round at Silverstone, finishing in 11th place while fellow Carrick rider Andy Reid missed the event after breaking his femur in the previous round.

Irwin was the leading Northern Irish rider in race two, coming home in 12th place with Laverty two places behind in 14th in dry conditions around the Cheshire circuit.

Ballinamallard's Josh Elliott had a solid weekend in the British Superstock 100 class, picking up a third in race two after a sixth in the opening race.

In the Motostar class, Richard Kerr raced to two third place finishes, while Eugene McManus had a best result of fourth and Scott Swann a top finish of 14th.